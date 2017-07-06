External Article

Terrorism And Tourism: Tourists Forget Quickly

Tourism-review.com

Terrorism and tourism has always been closely linked. The Middle East mainly, but even Europe, have been struck by attacks in the past months. A logical consequence of these events is a decline in terms of tourism. However, the question is, how intensive is the effect of terrorism on tourism and is it an issue that can be solved if specific effort and measures are taken?

Terrorist attacks frighten most people, despite the fact that the danger of being affected by them is low. The main aim of holidaymakers is to relax in beautiful surroundings, not worrying about the safety situation. People react strongly to these threats when choosing their holiday destinations. Terrorism and tourism have always been on the two sides of an equation.