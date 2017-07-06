External Article

Europe Remains The Destination With The Biggest Number Of Tourists

tourism-review.com

The latest tourism monitoring carried out by UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) makes it clear that Europe remains the most popular tourism region by far. The 28 EU countries recorded 499 million foreign visitors in 2016. This corresponds to a growth of 4% (21 million) compared to 2015. This has been the seventh consecutive year in which the number of tourists in Europe increased. The last slump occurred during the economic crisis in 2008/09.

Moreover, if Norway, Switzerland and other non-Eu members are counted, the number exceeds 500 million visitors. This means that Europe receives more than 40% of the world’s international tourists.