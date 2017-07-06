External Article

70 Million To Develop Quebec Tourism

tourism-review.com

Quebec has announced a 70-million-dollar tourism investment to be used over a three year period in order to “diversify, enrich, and develop” Quebec tourism offer. This news pleased especially the owners of ski resorts in Quebec. For most of them, the modernization of facilities and equipment is at the top of their priority list.

The money will be invested in the form of subsidies, “to support and help to materialize Quebec tourism projects, for a total of 300 million dollars”, Julie Boutlet, the Minister responsible for the project indicated, during a press conference.