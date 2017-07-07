Sokha Siem Reap Prepares for Grand Opening
The final hotel building Bayon block with 328 rooms is completed
Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center is the perfect combination of luxury and tranquility set amidst lush tropical gardens. The setting offers the authenticity of traditional Cambodian design infused with fresh modern features and 5 star facilities creating a unique space in Siem Reap. The completion of guestroom building such as Ta Phnom, Banteay Srei, Bayon, Jasmine Spa and Convention Center is a milestone of Sakha's business development.
"While we are preparing for the grand opening to be looking forward to, as a significant new component, the Sokha Palace Siem Reap Hotel a newly developing midscale hotel with 519 rooms adjacent to Sokha Convention Center is going to be opened at the same time as Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center, another shining star that illuminating the road of Cambodian tourism out to international market." States by Vannak Hang, the Acting General Manager.
About Sokha Hotels & Resorts
Sokha Hotels & Resorts dominates the hospitality landscape of Angkor; the new "Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Conference Center" is the 5th hotel to open for Sokha in Cambodia. Offering a truly authentic Khmer experience. Sokha Hotels manages 5 Star Hotels & Resorts in Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Thansur Bokor Highland Resort & two resorts in Siem Reap.
