Siem Reap Province, 01 March 2017– Sokha Hotels & Resorts, Cambodia's leading hospitality company, today announced that the final hotel building Bayon block with 328 rooms with a restaurant and a lobby lounge within Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center complex has been completed and ready for grand opening in Q4 2017.

With the soft opening in 14 September 2016, the new 5 star Sokha Siem Reap Resort with its 8,950sqm Sokha Convention Center has made a great impact in Siem Reap not only by changing the landscape of Siem Reap but also largely attracted a great deal of meeting organizers for their events to be hold at Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center – the presence of Samdech Aka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia during the 9th Asian Parliament Assembly Plenary Session held late last year at Sokha Convention Center has once again proven that Sokha is one of the strongest and trustworthy enterprises to the nation's booming tourism and economy.

Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center is the perfect combination of luxury and tranquility set amidst lush tropical gardens. The setting offers the authenticity of traditional Cambodian design infused with fresh modern features and 5 star facilities creating a unique space in Siem Reap. The completion of guestroom building such as Ta Phnom, Banteay Srei, Bayon, Jasmine Spa and Convention Center is a milestone of Sakha's business development.

"While we are preparing for the grand opening to be looking forward to, as a significant new component, the Sokha Palace Siem Reap Hotel a newly developing midscale hotel with 519 rooms adjacent to Sokha Convention Center is going to be opened at the same time as Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center, another shining star that illuminating the road of Cambodian tourism out to international market." States by Vannak Hang, the Acting General Manager.

About Sokha Hotels & Resorts

Sokha Hotels & Resorts dominates the hospitality landscape of Angkor; the new "Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Conference Center" is the 5th hotel to open for Sokha in Cambodia. Offering a truly authentic Khmer experience. Sokha Hotels manages 5 Star Hotels & Resorts in Phnom Penh, Sihanouk Ville, Thansur Bokor Highland Resort & two resorts in Siem Reap.

