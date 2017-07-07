Hampton by Hilton Debuts in Cancun, Mexico
Brand’s First Hotel in Cancun Welcomes Travelers to this Famous Tourist Destination
Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Cumbres is located only 6.8 miles from Cancun International Airport and is walking distance from many restaurants and bars at Pabellon Cumbres Mall. The hotel offers easy access to nearby tourist and recreational destinations like Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen and Tulum for enjoying the beach and the Mexican Caribbean.
The hotel offers modern and spacious rooms, featuring one king or two queen-sized beds and walk-in showers for comfort and convenience. Suites feature more space and a sofa bed. Each guestroom includes free WiFi, HDTV with in-room movie channels, and a coffeemaker.
Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Cumbres offers guests value-added amenities such as free, hot breakfast featuring delicious waffles and seasonal offerings or On the Run Breakfast Bags for the on-the-go traveler. The hotel also features a 24-hour HUB that provides drinks, snacks and sundries, as well as lunch or dinner at the Lobby Bar. Friendly Team Members are happy to recommend nearby restaurants for local favorites.
For convenient working facilities, the hotel has a 24-hour business center, including two board rooms for small meetings for up to 25 people. Visitors can take a break and enjoy some rest and recreation at the JumpStart Fitness Center and outdoor pool.
Hampton by Hilton has long been known for its unique and unmatched approach to hospitality. Team Members proudly exhibit a unique culture described as Hamptonality. This term is defined by each hotel's approach to friendly customer service, anticipation of guests' needs, and establishing an authentic, friendly and caring culture.
Hampton Inn by Hilton Cancun Cumbres is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.
For more information or to make reservations, please visit Hampton by Hilton Cancun Cumbres or call +1 800 HAMPTON.
Read more about Hampton by Hilton at www.hampton.com and www.news.hampton.com.
