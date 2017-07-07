Denver, CO -- Sage Hospitality is thrilled to announce that The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, a vibrant new urban hotel concept, is now open in downtown Denver.

The independent Maven delivers an industrial hotel experience with an energetic lobby highlighting an eclectic mix of local art and handmade products delivered by a passionate staff. Located in the heart of Lower Downtown (LoDo) on the corner of Wazee and 19th Streets, the first Maven Hotel anchors Denver's new Dairy Block mixed-use development by Sage, McWHINNEY and Grand American, Inc.

"We carefully designed this hotel to showcase Sage's dedication to creating one-of-a-kind hotel experiences that are embraced by both visitors and locals alike," said Walter Isenberg, President and CEO of Denver-based Sage Hospitality. "We expect The Maven to be a successful concept that can be adapted and expanded to other urban markets nationwide."

The Maven is celebrating its Grand Opening this spring with the "Find Yourself Here" introductory offers of room rates starting at $169 per night, which includes the hotel's extensive list of Destination Amenities, such as a complimentary cocktail in Poka Lola Social Club, 10% off all services at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon and in-room pour over coffee. For reservations, please visit www.themavenhotel.com.

Designed by Denver-based Johnson Nathan Strohe, The Maven's 172 modern guest rooms feature a rich color palette and loft-style décor with high ceilings and large windows. Innovative room types including The Maven Bunk Rooms, with a Twin Bunk Bed configured perpendicularly over a King Bed, and 11 expansive suites.

Located one block from Coors Field, The Maven is the official hotel partner of the Colorado Rockies. With a special baseball-themed Diamond Suite, the hotel will be rolling out several packages offering exclusive access to the Colorado Rockies this spring.

Guests at The Maven at Dairy block can enjoy the second outpost of Kachina Southwestern Grill, a free-spirited, modern Southwestern grill by Sage Restaurant Group co-founder Peter Karpinski. Kachina offers a native-inspired space that is a modern interpretation of the airy and relaxing textures of the Southwest, as well as the magic that happens when you combine an Airstream camper, an open fire and a spirited culture.

The Maven will also be home to the Poka Lola Social Club, which reinvents the everyman's cocktail bar and celebrates the turn of the century American soda fountain culture.

The Maven's bustling lobby, Kachina Southwestern Grill and Poka Lola Social Club were all designed by Brooklyn based studio Crème, Jun Aizaki Architecture and Design.

Curated by Denver's NINE dot ARTS, The Maven houses more than 400 original art pieces created by emerging and established Colorado artists, including Andrew Ramiro Tirado, Christine Buchsbaum and Diego Rodriguez-Warner.

The Maven is also home to the divisible 2,300 square foot Windsor event space that can accommodate groups of up to 200 people with hardwood floors and a mixture of exposed brick and wood walls. Other amenities at the hotel include access to the Dairy Block's 4,500 square foot fitness center as well asgroup fitness classes and relaxing spa and salon services at The Oxford Club, Spa & Salon.

Dairy Block is a mixed-used redevelopment of the Lower Downtown (LoDo) block that once housed Denver's Windsor Dairy. The soul of Dairy Block will be The Alley - a lively micro-district opening this summer that will run from 18th and 19th between Blake and Wazee Streets and house an eclectic mix of Colorado retailers, artisans, chefs and cocktail crafters. The Maven's meeting space and Poka Lola Social Club will both open up onto The Alley.

Dairy Block also features a six-story office tower, 66,000 square feet of prime restaurant and retail space and a 380-car below-grade parking garage — all of which are being integrated with the three existing historic Windsor Dairy Block buildings.

For more information on The Maven, please visit www.themavenhotel.com.

