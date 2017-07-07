PAPEETE , Tahiti and MCLEAN, Va. -- Conrad Hotels & Resorts , Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) hotel portfolio for the smart luxury traveler, today welcomes guests to Conrad Bora Bora Nui, the destination's first five star resort to debut in 10 years. Conrad's first property in French Polynesia is ideally located in a private cove on Motu To'opua, a small islet off the coast of Bora Bora. The beachfront property features 114 guest rooms, including 28 tropical garden and beach villas and 86 overwater bungalows, as well as the Presidential Villas, Bora Bora's only two-story overwater accommodations.

The new resort blends Tahitian history and legend with modern design and amenities. Dining concepts include an overwater lounge and swim-up pool bar serving international cuisine, while the full-service Hina Spa offers an indulgent oasis with seven indoor treatment rooms and one open-air space overlooking the lagoon. The resort also features an expansive infinity pool, Kids Club, mini-golf course, fitness center, retail spaces and complimentary activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, stand up paddle boarding and sight-seeing boat tours. The exclusive private islet of Motu Tapu, located a short boat ride away, is ideal for intimate events and romantic dinners for two. Additionally, guests have access to Conrad's signature 1/3/5 itineraries providing a selection of authentic experiences that connect them with local Tahitian culture.

"Our remote location in a private cove offers a truly special setting for Conrad's debut in the South Pacific," said Jean Duc, general manager, Conrad Bora Bora Nui. "At Conrad Bora Bora Nui, we provide new ways for guests to discover this one-of-a-kind destination and the dynamic Tahitian culture."

"Conrad Bora Bora Nui marks an important milestone for our brand as we continue to grow in key leisure destinations, allowing us to share our intuitive service with even more smart luxury travelers," said John Vanderslice, global head, Conrad Hotels & Resorts. "We are excited to offer Conrad's signature hospitality in French Polynesia for the first time."

Design Inspiration

The resort tapped renowned international design firm BLINK Design Group and Bangkok-based interior design firm P49 Design to blend the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the destination with Conrad's stylish and modern aesthetic. Light and airy villas, designed by P49 Design, reflect the resort's overall approach to contemporary, functional and uncomplicated style with local artwork and accessories incorporated throughout. The resort's public spaces, designed by BLINK Design Group, exude the effortless, understated elegance of South Pacific living through bespoke French Polynesian touches paired with unspoiled surroundings.

Overwater Bungalows and Garden Villas

Each of the 86 renovated Overwater Villas and 28 Garden Villas feature king beds with a customizable pillow menu, Nespresso coffee machines, and a selection of complimentary beverages. The luxuriously appointed bathrooms offer sleek double vanities, a rain shower, and an oversized soaking tub. Each villa also features a wall-to-wall sliding door that leads to an expansive viewing deck with sweeping ocean views. Overwater Villa decks have the added comfort of catamaran nets for lounging directly over the water, with select suites also offering an infinity plunge pool. Two Presidential Villas, the destination's only two-story, two-bedroom overwater bungalows, boast an upstairs sunning deck and whirlpool, three bathrooms, two dressing rooms and a living room. Guests can choose to unwind in the sauna in the wellbeing room on the second floor, or enjoy views of the Pacific from the private sundeck with day beds and a bar area.

Food & Beverage

Iriatai French Restaurant, the resort's signature restaurant, showcases innovative French Brasserie style dishes with breathtaking views of the lagoon from the comfortable banquet and veranda seating of the open-air restaurant, and an adjacent wine bar and cellar. Situated amidst the resort's fabled banyan tree, Banyan Chinese Restaurant offers an a la carte menu of traditional Chinese cuisine inspired by the provinces of Canton and Fujian, the city of Ningbo and the island of Hainan.

Additionally, Upa Upa Lounge Bar's glass floor deck provides the perfect vantage point for discovering the lagoon's coral reefs and colorful fish. The lounge opens in the mid-afternoon with tea service and a selection of tapas, finger foods and French pastries. Guests are also welcome to enjoy panoramic sunset views accompanied by post-dinner digestifs and a cigar bar.

Hina Spa

Perched on the lush tropical hillside of Moto To'opua, Hina Spa consists of seven bungalows and one 120 square foot open-air treatment room. Guests can delight in a range of signature treatments incorporating Elemis skincare products. The spa also features a full-service steam room and sauna.



Weddings & Events

Conrad Bora Bora Nui offers the perfect backdrop for both intimate events and larger gatherings. Guests have exclusive access to the resort's hillside wedding chapel and the islet of Motu Tapu for a variety of special events, from wedding ceremonies to receptions.

Conrad 1/3/5

Throughout the resort, guests will discover the "mana", or legend, of the Tahitian islands and its people. Conrad 1/3/5 experiences bring local lore to life through 1, 3 and 5 hour itineraries that include activities such as ukulele lessons with local musicians and exploring the history of black pearl cultivation at the renowned Maison Robert Wan. For the truly adventurous, the resort can arrange for permanent Polynesian tattoos - an ancient practice using a boar-tusk comb.

Conrad Bora Bora Nui participates in Hilton Honors®, the only hotel loyalty program that allows members to earn Points & Miles® on the same stay, with No Blackout Dates on reward stays. Along with Honors Points, members also enjoy the lowest rates, digital check-in, complimentary internet access, and a booking fee waiver when they book directly through www.conradhotels.com .

Conrad guests also have access to the popular Conrad Concierge available through the Hilton Honors mobile app. The digital service offers global luxury travelers the ability to customize details of their hotel stay before, during and after each visit via a smartphone or tablet. Whether it's pre-selecting bath amenities or checking-in while in-transit from the airport, guests can access a variety of features by using the app.

To learn more about or connect with Conrad Bora Bora Nui, please visit www.boraboranui.conradhotels.com or call +689 40 603 300.

For more information about Conrad Hotels & Resorts, please visit http://news.conradhotels.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

