Hospitality advisory and executive search firm AETHOS Consulting Group has announced completion of two significant U.S.-based C-Suite searches:

Josh Lesnick, President and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels

Mark Sergot, Chief Sales Officer at Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI)

AETHOS Managing Director Andrew Hazelton explains that Associated Luxury Hotels, the parent company of Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) and Worldhotels has named Josh Lesnick to be its President and CEO. Lesnick comes to Associated Luxury Hotels from Wyndham Hotel Group where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

In this new role, Lesnick will oversee all business operations and subsidiaries of Associated Luxury Hotels, which significantly expanded its global footprint, services and collection of member hotels with the recent strategic acquisition of Frankfurt, Germany Based Worldhotels. Lesnick will be based out of the company's New York City office and at its headquarters in Orlando, Florida.

Hazelton also shares that Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has also expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of highly -respected sales executive Mark Sergot as Chief Sales Officer. ALHI is the leading independent Global Sales Organization (GSO), serving the North American meetings & incentive (M&I) marketplace. In this newly-created executive level position Sergot is responsible for leading the ALHI GSO sales team and business development for its Members, along with the strategy, direction, membership and training programs for all ALHI.

Contact

Leora Lanz (for AETHOS)

LHL Communications

Send Email