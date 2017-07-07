Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram, the first Hyatt Place hotel in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu and the fifth Hyatt Place hotel to open in India. Developed by JKR Enterprise Limited, the hotel offers guests a convenient base for pilgrimages and leisure travel in the southernmost tip of India.

"The opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram is a significant milestone for the Hyatt Place brand as it continues to expand in India and across the globe," said Kurt Straub, Hyatt's vice president of operations, India. "Rameswaram's first Hyatt Place hotel will be a vibrant and dynamic hotel that combines comfort and style that fits right into the region's religious tourism."

Hyatt Place Rameswaram is situated in the heart of the Rameswaram, close to the holy Ramanathaswamy Temple and Agni Theertham, one of Rameswaram's sacred bodies of water, as well as the house of former Indian president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalamvarious. The holy city of Rameswaram is located on an island connected through the famous Pamban Bridge to mainland India. It is one of the four renowned "Chaar Dham" pilgrimage spots in the country and a place of great interest for both domestic and international travelers.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Hyatt Place Rameswaram in South India. The Hyatt Place brand offers an innovative service concept and a modern design, and we are confident this hotel will provide a wonderful new lodging option to those visiting the area. JKR remains highly committed to providing modern and affordable accommodation and services that cater to the needs of those visiting the holy city," said Sharda Deepa, managing director, JKR Enterprise Limited.

Hyatt Place Rameswaram offers:

101 spacious guestrooms and suites , all of which feature a swiveling 42-inch HDTV, the plush Hyatt Grand Bed and Cozy Corner sectional sofa

, all of which feature a swiveling 42-inch HDTV, the plush Hyatt Grand Bed and Cozy Corner sectional sofa Gallery Kitchen Breakfast stocked with South Indian and international vegetarian specialties

stocked with South Indian and international vegetarian specialties 24/7 Gallery Menu and Market serving made-to-order vegetarian entrees and appetizers around the clock

serving made-to-order vegetarian entrees and appetizers around the clock Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines, cocktails and mocktails by the poolside

featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines, cocktails and mocktails by the poolside Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

throughout the hotel 24-hour Gym

Outdoor swimming pool

4,757 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

"The Hyatt Place brand is designed to offer seamless experiences for travelers, and we know that our guests will appreciate the comfortable and functional amenities offered at Hyatt Place Rameswaram," said Utsa Majumder, general manager, Hyatt Place Rameswaram.

Hyatt Place Rameswaram Leadership

Hyatt Place Rameswaram is under the leadership of General Manager Utsa Majumder and Director of Sales Deepak Sharma. In her role, Utsa Majumder is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's 100 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Deepak Sharma is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Rameswaram and Madurai areas.

For more information, please visit rameswaram.place.hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.