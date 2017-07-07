LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) today announced it has sold two hotel assets and is under contract to sell a third hotel for a combined $218.9 million of proceeds:

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) today announced it has sold two hotel assets and is under contract to sell a third hotel for a combined $218.9 million of proceeds:

Lansdowne Resort for $133.0 million. The Company acquired the resort in June 2003 for $115.8 million.

Alexis Hotel for $71.6 million. The Company acquired the hotel in June 2006 for $38.0 million.

Hotel Triton is under contract for $14.25 million. The Company expects the sale to close in April 2017. The Company acquired the hotel in August 2013 for $10.9 million.

The Company will use proceeds from the asset sales to redeem the $68.8 million outstanding of 7.5 percent Series H Preferred Shares and for general corporate purposes. The Preferred Share redemption will close on May 4, 2017.

"Including the sale of Hotel Deca in January and the upcoming sale of Hotel Triton, we will have sold four assets in 2017 for a combined $273.9 million at an average 6.5 percent trailing cap rate. Pro forma for the four transactions, we have $408.6 million of cash on hand and complete availability on our credit facilities. We are in an excellent position to redeploy this capital as opportunities arise, including the upcoming redemption of our 7.5 percent Series H Preferred Shares," said Michael D. Barnello, President and Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle Hotel Properties.