STOWE, VT – Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, announces that the latest version of the SMS|Host Property Management System is now available.

The fully-integrated SMS|Host Hospitality Management System provides core property management tools as well as Point-of-Sale, Owner Management, Online Booking and other key resort functionality. In addition, SMS|Host interfaces with leading industry systems to ensure a seamless operating environment for hotels and resorts. With this new version, SMS has added a considerable amount of functionality to SMS|Host that will help properties streamline processes such as rates and packages, emailing folios and managing their guest data.

"Our customers are really excited about this new upgrade for SMS|Host and the advancements that we're making with our solutions," commented Robert Selwah, President of Springer-Miller Systems. "These version updates help our customers drive and improve their operations, better serve their guests and improve their satisfaction with SMS as a technology provider."

This new release includes user experience updates to key modules in SMS|Host, including over 80 screens. SMS has been continuously updating the user experience over the past five years. These updates make it easier for users to parse information by organizing screens so related information is grouped together. Streamlining common workflows and tasks improves the ease of use and the updated visual design appeals to today's system users.

"This is the largest new release we've had for SMS|Host in ten years. Not only does it feature extensive new features and user interface updates, but removing SMS|Host from PA-DSS scope and offering it as a hosted solution positions SMS|Host to continue to lead the luxury hospitality technology industry far into the future," continued Selwah.

With version 21.0, Springer-Miller Systems has eliminated exposure to cardholder data from within the SMS|Host operating environment by using point-to-point encryption and tokenization capabilities with our partner's payment gateway solutions. This eliminates SMS|Host from PA-DSS Scope, helping properties to save money and time on their PCI Compliancy efforts and ensuring that guest cardholder data is protected.

"We know from speaking to our customers that they're energized and excited about upgrading to this new version and taking advantage of all the new features and capabilities," commented Selwah.

Springer-Miller Systems offers complimentary software version updates to all customers in good standing. These updates are backed by the strength of the SMS Support team, including 24/7 live support as well as an online HelpCenter, Customer Community and live monthly webinars.

Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in 65% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas.

