Meet Andaz, one of Hyatt Hotels Corporation's best up and coming brands.

Marketed as stylish and spirited, Andaz is a lifestyle hotel brand, which places its properties in lively urban neighborhoods and leisure destinations. Some of its most famous locales currently include West Hollywood, London's Liverpool Street and New York City. All of the location of the Andaz by Hyatt Hotels Corporation brand have been inspired by the cultural and social life of the locale, each of which is unique in design, amenities and cuisine it offers to guests.

Other famous and gorgeous locations within the Andaz brand include Papagayo, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Signature elements of Andaz locations include a lobby that's so inviting many guests feel as if they're walking into their very own living rooms. These facilities also boast an open kitchen and studio-like meeting spaces, as well as event services that reflect the personal spirt of the Andaz brand.

Each Andaz location is a boutique-inspired facility that has less than 300 rooms on average, creating a typically more intimate guest experience than one might find at comparable hotels. Other staples of Andaz hotels include an individualized service model, progressive style, consistent quality and, of course, Hyatt's backing.

Andaz caters to both individual business and leisure guests, plus also small groups that are looking for a venue in which to host creative and vibrant gatherings. While staying at an Andaz location, one may find themselves staying amid affluent entrepreneurs, celebrities and professionals that are looking for a vibrant and distinctive environment to spend some time.

So, yes, the past accomplishments of Andaz are impressive, as is the brand's present. But what's also worth learning about is the brand's future, including the projects that currently make up their pipeline.

Andaz is one of a large number of hotels that is focusing expansion efforts on the Asia-Pacific region, which also includes Australia. Andaz by Hyatt Hotels Corporation currently has 4 projects under construction in that region, and when they are completed they will give the brand a total of 1,017 new rooms for its guests to stay at.

The next most popular region for Andaz hotel construction is Europe, where the brand currently has 3 hotel construction projects underway. Once they are completed, the brand will have a grand total of 843 new rooms for guests to stay in on that continent. Finally, Andaz has one hotel under construction in North America, and once it's completed the brand will have 150 new rooms there. Currently, Andaz is not developing any new hotel projects in Africa, the Middle East or Latin America.

Andaz has currently the following projects on the pipeline.

Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay

Located in a large scale mixed-use resort community on the southern oceanside of China's Hainan Island, this hotel will be complemented by the Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay and branded villas. With a mountain on one side and a white sand beach facing the South Sea on the other, Andaz Sanya Sunny Bay will offer five restaurants, as well as a 2,500-square-foot ballroom and three meeting rooms.

Andaz Hotel Palm Springs

Proposed luxury hotel and retail shops at the corner of North Palm Canyon Drive and Alejo Road. The hotel will be branded as an Andaz hotel.

Andaz Singapore

This DUO development will be the brand's first hotel in Southeast Asia's gateway city. Andaz Singapore is set to offer a refreshing take on the boutique lifestyle hotel concept, providing an indigenous and unscripted stay that is free of barriers.

