Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group Enjoys Strong Growth Results In India
"As one of the leading international hospitality operators in India, we have established a nationwide presence through a significant footprint and deep understanding of this key market. We believe in the further expansion of our plans through new strategic partnerships and growth opportunities to augment our existing strong brand presence," said Thorsten Kirschke, president, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.
In India, Radisson Blu, the group's upper-upscale brand, remains in strong favor due to its high visibility and strong connection with Indian consumers. Good traction is seen in the midmarket and upscale brands, of which Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inns & Suites brands are well suited.
To drive organic growth, the group's South Asia team has expanded its presence in state capitals, while accelerating growth in emerging secondary and tertiary cities as connectivity and infrastructure in the country improves.
A good mix of managed and franchised hotels, the group's core business model in India lies in hotel management, where innovative and scalable development platform encompasses other business models, such as selective franchising and the hybrid "manchising" model – first, beginning as a management contract, later maturing into a franchise agreement. This flexible approach, together with a commitment to align with Indian owners' objectives, has brought about new opportunities and fresh project negotiations in strategic locations.
In addition to signing new build hotels, the group's India portfolio has also reaped the benefits of strategic conversions from branded hotels reaching agreements approaching the end of their life cycle. Conversion opportunities have augmented the group's brand presence efficiently and expediently in recent new to market hotels in strategic secondary and tertiary cities.
"With continued investment in technology and revenue driving platforms, we are optimistic and in a good position to double our portfolio size in the mid-term with future opportunities in anchor markets and portfolio deals. In addition, with a strong workforce of about 15,000 committed employees, our growth promises rewarding career opportunities," added Raj Rana, chief executive officer, South Asia, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.