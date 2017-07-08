Press Release

The Retreat Palm Dubai, Mgallery By Sofitel Set To Debut As Dubai's Leading Wellness Resort

Dubai – AccorHotels, one of the fastest growing hospitality groups in the Middle East, today announced the signing of a new agreement with R Hotels, the hospitality management division of the business conglomerate R Holding, for one of the first MGallery hotels in the Middle East. The 255-room property is part of AccorHotels distinctive collection of contemporary and thought-provoking boutique hotels.

Scheduled for soft opening in summer 2017, The Retreat Palm Dubai will promise travelers relaxation and tranquility within a natural retreat, with its architecture, design and services inspired by Serenity - one of the hallmarks indicative of the MGallery brand, a collection of boutique hotels both inspiring and individually styled where art de reservoir enhances local discovery and shapes memorable moments.

Sami Nasser, Chief Operating Officer, Luxury Brands, AccorHotels Middle East said: Todays announcement in collaboration with our trusted partner - R Hotels, signals the much anticipated launch of our flagship MGallery in the United Arab Emirates. The hotel will soon bring a truly unique wellness hospitality experience to Dubai, building on the Emirates unique ability to expand its offering to attract visitors from around the globe.

Sumair Tariq, Managing Director, R Hotels commented: Our group is excited to introduce the first of its kind holistic health and wellness resort in the UAE, located at the iconic Palm Jumeirah. We are happy to again collaborate with AccorHotels in bringing in a new luxury brand into the region. Catering to the growing demand for wellness tourism, we are confident that its distinctive concept will stand out within the regions competitive hospitality scene.

Situated along the iconic coastline of Dubai Palm Jumeirahs East Crescent, offering beachfront access and spectacular skyline views, the resort will feature a world-class holistic wellness center, designed to answer to the demands of the todays burgeoning wellness tourism market.

The 255-room upscale resort will offer a range of guestrooms and suites, as well as an array of wellness facilities including a gym, yoga room, tennis court and swimming pool. Guests will also enjoy access to world-class wellness consultants and wellbeing treatments, in addition to bespoke nutritional programs available across the hotels three food and beverage venues, which include a soon-to-be-revealed juice bar and dining concept.

Offering parents peace of mind as they rejuvenate, the resort will also feature amenities and activities exclusively for children, including a fully-supervised indoor and outdoor play area, with special childrens entertainment. For corporate visitors eager to incorporate wellness into their business travel experiences, the resort will include 114 square meters of meeting space in what is a prime location nearby Dubais business hubs.

As the UAE prepares to accommodate 20 million visitors by 2020, AccorHotels continues to see great potential in diversifying its broad mix of hotels across top tourist attractions in Dubai. With the wellness tourism market showing no signs of slowing, our luxury division is presented with a major opportunity to appeal to a fast-growing segment of guests placing wellness high on the priority list in their travel planning, concluded Nasser.

The Retreat Palm Dubai, MGallery joins four other AccorHotels properties currently in operation and under-development on the Palm Jumeirah, strengthening the Groups varied portfolio offering across the globally-recognized tourist destination.