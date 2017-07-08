Small Luxury Hotels of the World welcomes six boutique properties to its portfolio this April with four new openers in Thailand. From a cool contemporary beach club in Phuket to a fresh faced bay-side boutique in Sausalito. There's plenty to inspire every discerning luxury traveller.

akyra Beach Club Phuket: Phuket, Thailand

Rooms from 111 GBP per night

www.slh.com/akyrabeach

Opened January 2017

Set in a small fishing community, akyra Beach Club Phuket is a blissful boutique retreat on the golden sands of Natai Beach. The 58 luxury suites and stand-alone villas are nestled among tropical gardens and feature floor to ceiling windows, naturally inspired furnishings with a contemporary touch and private terraces. At the heart of the resort is the integrated beach club offering guests a choice of refined dining options and an enticing beachfront pool. The Upper Deck restaurant serves gourmet international fare throughout the day, accompanied by stunning vistas. Guests can simply relax by the pool to the down tempo sounds of the resident DJ, take part in the daily yoga sessions on the beach or sip cocktails and eat fresh net-caught seafood. Those seeking more adventure can opt for surf lessons, scuba diving trips or the chance to swim with leopard sharks.

SLH Insider Tip: After dinner head back to the beach club for after dark entertainment with fire dancers and live music.

Cape Kudu Hotel: Koh Yao Noi, Thailand

Rooms from 198 GBP per night

www.slh.com/capekudu

Opened January 2017

Situated on the unspoilt island of Koh Yao Noi in the middle of Phang Nga Bay, between Phuket and Krabi, Cape Kudu Hotel delivers cool coastal aesthetic and dramatic views of the Bay. The hotel features 55 luxurious rooms including 11 pool villas and a Robinson Crusoe suite, complemented by an array of facilities including three bars and dining options, a salt-water infinity pool and fully equipped gym. The interiors are all whitewashed wood, pale greys and blues, modern lanterns and wicker furnishings creating a fresh coastal vibe. The Hornbilll restaurant serves refined local and international cuisine in a relaxed environment, with a menu made up of ingredients grown on the on-site organic garden. From May 2017, the hotel will also begin welcoming guests to its indoor/outdoor spa, Cape Spa. There's plenty to stay occupied from kayaking to snorkelling, or head to the buzzing night market in a vintage car or Vespa. To get to the hotel, guests will need to take a taxi to Bang Rong Pier from Phuket International Airport where they can relax in the Cape Kudu Hospitality lounge before boarding a speedboat to the island.

SLH Insider Tip: Book the exclusive Robinson Crusoe suite for an ultra-luxurious castaway experience complete with hammock, lounge and a hot tub on the sea facing deck.

137 Pillars Suites and Residences: Bangkok, Thailand

Rooms from 430 GBP per night

www.slh.com/pillarsbangkok

Opened April 2017

The brand new 137 Pillars Suites and Residences joins sister property 137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai to become the newest member of the SLH family in Bangkok. This distinctive hotel opened its doors in April and is located on Sukhumvit Soi 39, a trendy area of the city. Occupying the top level of this unique building, the hotel boasts Bangkok's highest infinity-edged pool. The 34 suites are all styled to perfection, with traditionally-inspired furnishings with a cutting-edge twist and a jaw-dropping skyline view in every room, some with their own private bar. Guests at the hotel can enjoy a wide-range of personal services such as a meditation spa and wellness centre, gourmet dining, cocktails above the skyline at the rooftop Sky Bar, as well as a bespoke tour service to take in local landmarks such as the Grand Palace and reclining Buddha of Wat Pho in your transport of choice.

SLH Insider Tip: If you can track it down, start or end an evening at Joseph Boroski's exclusive hidden cocktail bar designed by Ashley Sutton. No menus, just tell the bartender what you like and he'll create something unique just for you.

akyra Thonglor Bangkok: Thailand

Rooms from 90 GBP

www.slh.com/akyrathonglor

Opened December 2016

Situated in Thonglor, one of the buzziest districts of Bangkok, this chic metropolitan retreat puts guests right in the heart of the action, surrounded by a plethora of trendy cafes, bars and galleries to explore. akyra Thonglor features 148 rooms and suites, designed to provide a true sense of city living, each with a fully equipped kitchenette and all the mod-cons you could need. The spacious studios and apartments each tap into a trendy local aesthetic through an eclectic range of artwork and contrasting dark wooden floors with cool base colours. A great line up of top class facilities and services compliment the rooms, including a pool bar with city views, a plush executive lounge and high-end restaurant serving the best of Asian and Western food.

SLH Insider Tip: For the most epic Pad Thai in Bangkok, try local restaurant Pad Thai Ekkamai. The menu is only in Thai so you may need to ask a local to help you order.

Casa Madrona Hotel & Spa: Sausalito, California

www.slh.com/casamadrona

Rooms from 248 GBP per night

Perched on a hillside overlooking San Francisco Bay, Casa Madrona Hotel and Spa has long been a magnet for Hollywood actors and Rock royalty and has also lived life as a WWII military retreat. The interiors of this 64-roomed property are inspired by the surrounding seascape, with grey and blue palettes and many with outdoor spaces. For the ultimate in luxury, book the Alexandrite Suite which has indoor and outdoor kitchens, fire pit, hot tub and private gym. Or to feel like a rockstar, go for The Piper Room which was host to Pink Floyd during the band's first North American tour, promoting Piper at the Gates of Dawn in 1967. Guests can relax in the on-site spa offering an assortment of natural therapies including mineral salt scrubs and algae facials or embrace the Sausalito locale with private painting lessons, wine tasting nearby or even learn to sail.

SLH Insider Tip: Take advantage of the hotel's partnership with Ram's Gate Winery, the southern-most winery in Sonoma with beautiful luxe tasting rooms and excellent food and wine experiences.

Stein Eriksen Residences: Utah, USA

www.slh.com/steinerikesen

Rooms from 1,405 GBP per night

Opened December 2016

Situated directly off the Last Chance ski run in the world-famous Deer Valley Resort, SLH's first hotel in Utah offers one of the most desirable locations on the mountain with easy access to the main lodge and the town of Park City. Each of the 14 residences offer wrap-around windows that show off sweeping mountain views, wood and gas burning fireplaces in master suites and living rooms, and a hot tub for après-ski soaks. All units are also equipped with ski in/ski out access from a private trail. Stein Eriksen Residences reflect a quintessential 'modern luxury' look and feel - a fusion of imported marble, stone, and refined woods mark an architectural aesthetic inspired by a blend of contemporary and traditional design. The main lodge welcomes guests with a New American concept restaurant and bar complete with an extensive wine collection, outdoor lounge with fire pits, heated indoor/outdoor infinity pool, hot tubs, private ski lockers, on-site spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, as well as access and charging privileges at Stein Eriksen Lodge.

SLH Insider Tip: Drive to local restaurant Handle for an ever-changing menu of seasonal small plates and craft cocktails in a lively atmosphere.

Contact

Laura Bardell

PR Manager EMEA

Send Email