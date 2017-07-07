ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest hotel companies, has converted the former Brookwood Inn near Duke University in Durham, N.C., into a Cambria hotel & suites property. This $8 million transformation was completed this winter and the hotel officially became a Cambria hotel & suites on Jan. 11, 2017. The partnership with Concord Hospitality and the Robert Finvarb Companies is a part of the brand's conversion strategy to bring hotels to market quickly based on strong consumer demand.

Located at 2306 Elba St., the 146-room Cambria Durham-Duke University Medical Center Area is in the heart of a globally ranked medical campus and a short walk to university buildings, providing convenience for travelers on visits. It is also within close proximity to downtown Durham, which features a thriving food, brewery and arts scene.

"Durham is a city full of southern charm and rich history experiencing tremendous growth, making it an ideal match for the Cambria hotels & suites brand," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "The Durham property represents another exciting example of Cambria's expansion into urban markets across the country."

Like all Cambria hotels, the Durham property will feature contemporary onsite dining, serving a menu comprised of local specialties, liquor, wine, and local craft beers, as well as freshly prepared grab-and-go gourmet salads and sandwiches, and a barista bar.

"We have had great success with this brand, and the Cambria Duke-Durham Medical Center Area will be our fourth Cambria opening, with more Cambria properties in development," said Mark Laport, Concord's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Cambria hotels & suites provides amenities well suited for guests traveling on business and leisure, and we feel that value is augmented by the location advantages of the hotel."

"We are extremely excited with the opening of our first Cambria and look forward to furthering our relationship with both Cambria hotels & suites and Concord as we collaborate to pursue additional opportunities to expand the brand throughout the country," said Robert Finvarb, CEO of Robert Finvarb Companies.

Cambria hotels & suites are designed to provide a unique and distinctive experience with the services and amenities that travelers demand, including chic décor, flexible spaces for meeting or socializing, stunning standard rooms that feel like an upgrade, and of course, free WiFi, allowing guests to stay fully connected while they travel.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades partnering with owners and its investors on more than $2.5 billion in in premium branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, both for third party owners and partners, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and a hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability. Learn more at www.concordhotels.com.

About Robert Finvarb Companies

Robert Finvarb Companies (RFC) is a private real estate investment and development company based in Miami, Florida. Robert Finvarb, founder of the company, started his development career in 2002. Since then, RFC has developed sixteen hotels containing approximately 2700 guestrooms that operate under various Marriott and Hyatt brands and are located in six states and the District of Columbia.

Currently, RFC is developing several additional mixed-use projects that contain both hotel and retail components in New York City and South Florida. RFC has a reputation for developing high-quality, institutional grade assets and possesses a track record of success in all market cycles. As a private company, the principals invest their own equity in all projects and are personally involved in all phases of the project. In addition to developing its projects from the land acquisition stage to their opening, Learn more at www.robertfinvarbcompanies.com.