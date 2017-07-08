All of the resort's 280 newly upgraded guest rooms boast soft touches reflecting the natural woods and fibers of the region creating a chic and comforting place to relax and unwind

Adventure Awaits -- either on the golf course or off -- there is so much to explore on property and in the surrounding countryside

LISBON, Portugal – Making its debut into Europe, Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas brings its authentic luxury to southern Portugal's picturesque Algarve coast with the launch of Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort. Nestled amongst orange grove trees and undulating wetlands, the resort brings to life Anantara's ethos of connecting modern travellers with authentic destinations and ensures the brand's signature Thai hospitality is paired with indigenous style and flavour.

Just a 15-minute drive from Faro International Airport, Anantara Vilamoura is located close to the ocean, marinas and beaches of the Algarve and boasts stunning views of the Arnold Palmer- designed Oceânico Golf Course. All of the resort's 280 newly upgraded guest rooms boast soft touches reflecting the natural woods and fibres of the region creating a chic and comforting place to relax and unwind. Anantara Vilamoura has teamed up with local artisans from the TASA Project and some unique pieces can be found in the 17 Anantara Suites, where guests can appreciate the hand woven pool bags, locally sourced cork coasters and signature Algarvian ceramic fruit bowls. Further comforts include an in-room wine humidor, pillow menu and on-call butler service to attend to guests' every need.

To make holidays a truly relaxing experience for parents and kids alike, Anantara has partnered with World Wide Kids Company, the resort childcare specialist. The new Adventurers Crèche and the Adventurers Kids Club, which will open mid-May, will offer cooking classes, open air cinema, adventure safaris and more. Teens will be able to make new friends and play it cool at The Hub, as well as take part in golf clinics and the dance academy.

At a resort where indulgence blends indigenous elements and international flair, the newly renovated Anantara Spa offers a wide selection of therapies including the signature Traditional Thai Massage in dedicated rooms, centuries-old Ayurveda rituals, and treatments using locally-sourced ingredients such as Algarvian citrus fruits, figs and almond powder. Healing continues through the wellness programme with yoga and tai chi sessions on offer.

Culinary excellence is at the heart of the Portuguese culture. Using his deep expertise in Portugal's culinary traditions, Executive Chef Bruno Viegas has woven his passion throughout Anantara Vilamoura's six bars and restaurants. A new wine oriented restaurant concept comes to life at EMO, where Bruno and the resort's Wine Guru António Lopes have masterfully created a menu that reflects the terroir heritage of the region. Focusing on Portuguese grape varieties and local produce, the duo elegantly pair dishes such as Braised Turbot, Salt Cod Loins and Pata Negra Ham with a selection of over 300 accompanying wines from the region, allowing diners to savour the tastes of the country.

Opening on May 1st, the new lunchtime restaurant Ria will serve freshly caught fish and seafood emulating a traditional Marisqueira or seafood bistro commonly found along the secluded Ria Formosa lagoon, located a short distance away. The restaurant will showcase choice catches such as Quarteira Prawns, Goose Barnacles, and Wild Caught Turbot, with the Raw Bar serving ceviche and carpaccios from the Algarve. The fresh ocean produce will be paired with crisp white and rosé wines to round off guests' alfresco dining experience.

Preserving the heritage of the hotel's previous incarnation as Tivoli Victoria, the all-day dining restaurant Victoria carries on the legacy as a warm meeting place, gathering cultures and tastes in one place for refined à la carte or lavish buffet style dining. Live food stations draw attention to recipes from in-house chefs as they lovingly prepare dishes from their home towns, served alongside the bold flavours of Thai cuisine, epitomising the origins of Anantara.

Anantara's signature culinary concepts offer unique and engaging experiences. Presenting one of the most diverse Portuguese wine collections in the Algarve, resident Wine Guru António Lopes, who was voted Best Sommelier of Portugal in 2014, will host tasting sessions. Guests can also experience the Wine Guru's expertise when indulging in Dining by Design, which offers a choice of connoisseur menus coupled with idyllic settings, alongside the services of a personal chef and butler. Travellers with a sense of adventure can learn how to create Portugal's fresh and flavoursome dishes in a Spice Spoons cooking class, which combines a visit to the nearby Loulé fresh food market with an interactive cooking class in an open theatre kitchen with the chef.

Befitting its location overlooking the championship Oceânico Golf Course, Anantara Vilamoura boasts a one-of-a-kind Golf Guru, ensuring golfing holidays are not only seamless, but perfectly tailored to each golfer´s needs, whatever their handicap.

Guests can discover the well-kept secrets of the Algarve with a myriad of activities and guided excursions, including a tasting tour of the ubiquitous Ria Formosa with oyster shucking and freshly prepared seafood from a local fisherman; or escape to the countryside with a local guru who transcends your afternoon into a historical adventure through the local villages and towns surrounding the area.

The resort offers spectacular settings and venues for all types of events – from VIP dinners and weddings, to product launches and large scale conferences. The stand-alone Conference Centre has capacity for up to 800 people in its eight versatile meeting spaces, most with natural light, and offers direct access for both delegates and set up vehicles, as well as to the hotel car park.

Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort's unique signature appeals are matched by the distinct discovery of the Algarve. Famed as one of Europe's most sought-after holiday destinations, this southernmost region of Portugal boasts a coastline of pristine beaches, sandy coves and breath-taking cliffs, whitewashed fishing villages and castle towns, olive groves, wineries and golf courses. A bastion of Algarve prestige, guests can take advantage of a sophisticated retreat that feels naturally exclusive, and offers unique destination experiences.

