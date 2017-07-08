NEEDHAM, Mass. – TripAdvisor®, the travel planning and booking site, today announced its "Best Time to Book" summer report, revealing the least expensive times to book hotels this summer in popular destinations across the globe, based on TripAdvisor hotel pricing data 1. The research showed that the best times to book vary depending on the region or city where the traveler is looking to visit for summer and that for most destinations, the hotel rates change gradually over time, without dramatic increases or decreases in price.

For example, the least expensive time to book U.S. hotels is within 3 months of a summer trip when travelers can save 9%, compared to peak pricing. At the city level, Paris is an example where the best time to book is within 2 months of the summer trip, when travelers can save 23% versus the peak rates.

"Bargain hunters know that timing is crucial when it comes to booking the lowest hotel prices," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "TripAdvisor data shows that travelers can often find the best prices on summer hotels months in advance, with a booking sweet spot typically within 3 months of their trip. By doing their homework and comparing prices on sites like TripAdvisor, along with using insights from this report, travelers can discover the best deals on their hotels for summer."

TripAdvisor analyzed hotel pricing data to identify the time periods offering the lowest prices on hotels for summer in 9 popular regions and 30 popular cities around the world for the months of June, July and August. The analysis defined "best time to book" as periods when hotel prices were consistently less than the destination average. Below is the breakdown of potential savings when booking hotels in these destinations for summer 2017 compared to the peak rates for summer months.

Best Time to Book Hotels for Summer in the U.S. and World Regions

Book U.S. hotels within 3 months. Travelers researching hotels in the U.S. this summer can find the greatest value (9%) when booking within 3 months of their trip, compared to peak pricing periods. (U.S. hotels average $164 per night during summer.)

Within 4 months is best time to book African hotels. Travelers going to Africa will see 8% savings on hotels when they book inside of 4 months. (Africa hotels average $176 per night during summer.)

Hotels in Asia offer the best rates within 3 months of the trip. Travelers going to Asia can save 14% when booking within 3 months of their summer trip. (Asia hotels average $146 per night during summer.)

Book Caribbean hotels within 4 months. Travelers going to the Caribbean can save 6% when booking 4 months in advance of a summer trip, compared to peak pricing periods. (Caribbean hotels average $184 per night during summer.)

Within 3 months is best time to book hotels in Central America. Travelers going to Central America this summer will find consistent hotel rates for summer for most of the year, but booking inside 3 months will save 6%. (Central America hotels average $101 per night during summer.)

While the sweet spot for booking European hotels in summer is between 5-9 months, European hotel prices remain fairly consistent within 10 months of a summer trip, only deviating a few percent from the average hotel rate. (Europe hotels average $135 per night during summer.)

Book Middle East hotels within 2 months. Travelers going to the Middle East can find greatest savings (19%) when booking within 2 months of their summer trip. (Middle East hotels average $178 per night during summer.)

Hotels in South America offer best rates within 3 months of trip. Travelers going to South America can save 15% when booking hotels 3 months in advance of a summer trip, compared to peak rates for summer months. (South America hotels average $115 per night during summer.)

Hotels in the South Pacific offer best rates within 2 months of a trip. Travelers going to the South Pacific this summer can save 11% when booking within 2 months of their trip. (South Pacific hotels average $150 per night during summer.)

U.S.: Chicago: Book within 2 months for 18% savings Average summer hotel rate: $292/night New York City: Book within 2 months for 23% savings Average summer hotel rate: $325/night Orlando: Book within 6 months for 9% savings Average summer hotel rate: $163/night

World: Bangkok: Book within 6 months for 19% savings Average summer hotel rate: $63/night Barcelona: Book 3-9 months out for 33% savings Average summer hotel rate: $199/night Beijing: Book 2-3 months out for 17% savings Average summer hotel rate: $102/night Berlin: Book 4-8 months out for 10% savings Average summer hotel rate: $104/night Budapest: Book 3-5 months out for 35% savings Average summer hotel rate: $94/night Buenos Aires: Book within 6 months for 16% savings Average summer hotel rate: $89/night Cancun: Book within 4 months for 11% savings Average summer hotel rate: $156/night Cape Town: Book within 4 months for 18% savings Average summer hotel rate: $106/night Dubai: Book within 6 months for 24% savings Average summer hotel rate: $158/night Dublin: Book 4-8 months out for 16% savings Average summer hotel rate: $173/night Hanoi: Book 3-7 months out for 17% savings Average summer hotel rate: $133/night Hong Kong: Book within 5 months for 23% savings Average summer hotel rate: $107/night Istanbul: Book within 5 months for 33% savings Average summer hotel rate: $93/night Jakarta: Book within 6 months for 22% savings Average summer hotel rate: $50/night Kuta (Bali): Book within 7 months for 18% savings Average summer hotel rate: $278/night Lisbon: Book 4-8 months out for 14% savings Average summer hotel rate: $183/night London: Book 5-8 months out for 12% savings (travelers yet to book can consistently find rates below the average within 8 months with an opportunity for deeper savings within a month of their trip) Average summer hotel rate: $264/night Marrakech: Book 4-6 months out for 20% savings Average summer hotel rate: $106/night Moscow: Book within 3 months for 14% savings Average summer hotel rate: $54/night Mumbai: Book within 3 months for 24% savings Average summer hotel rate: $73/night Paris: Book within 2 months to save up to 23% Average summer hotel rate: $188/night Prague: Book 3-7 months out with 24% savings Average summer hotel rate: $97/night Providenciales: Book 3-5 months out for 22% savings Average summer hotel rate: $518/night Rome: Book 4-8 months out to save 21% on hotels Average summer hotel rate: $125/night Singapore: Book 6-7 months out for 18% savings (travelers yet to book can consistently find rates below the average within 8 months) Average summer hotel rate: $215/night Sydney: Book within 3 months for 11% savings Average summer hotel rate: $137/night Tokyo: Book 4-7 months out for 18% savings Average summer hotel rate: $139/night



Methodology: 1Average summer hotel rates and best times to book are based on TripAdvisor hotel pricing data, aggregated from booking partners.

TripAdvisor analyzed data from April 2015 to March 2017, including all hotels with sufficient pricing data.