TripAdvisor Reveals The Best Time To Book Hotels For Maximum Summer Travel Savings
Booking Hotels at the Right Time Can Save Travelers as Much as 26% in Popular Cities Worldwide
"Bargain hunters know that timing is crucial when it comes to booking the lowest hotel prices," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "TripAdvisor data shows that travelers can often find the best prices on summer hotels months in advance, with a booking sweet spot typically within 3 months of their trip. By doing their homework and comparing prices on sites like TripAdvisor, along with using insights from this report, travelers can discover the best deals on their hotels for summer."
TripAdvisor analyzed hotel pricing data to identify the time periods offering the lowest prices on hotels for summer in 9 popular regions and 30 popular cities around the world for the months of June, July and August. The analysis defined "best time to book" as periods when hotel prices were consistently less than the destination average. Below is the breakdown of potential savings when booking hotels in these destinations for summer 2017 compared to the peak rates for summer months.
Best Time to Book Hotels for Summer in the U.S. and World Regions
- Book U.S. hotels within 3 months. Travelers researching hotels in the U.S. this summer can find the greatest value (9%) when booking within 3 months of their trip, compared to peak pricing periods. (U.S. hotels average $164 per night during summer.)
- Within 4 months is best time to book African hotels. Travelers going to Africa will see 8% savings on hotels when they book inside of 4 months. (Africa hotels average $176 per night during summer.)
- Hotels in Asia offer the best rates within 3 months of the trip. Travelers going to Asia can save 14% when booking within 3 months of their summer trip. (Asia hotels average $146 per night during summer.)
- Book Caribbean hotels within 4 months. Travelers going to the Caribbean can save 6% when booking 4 months in advance of a summer trip, compared to peak pricing periods. (Caribbean hotels average $184 per night during summer.)
- Within 3 months is best time to book hotels in Central America. Travelers going to Central America this summer will find consistent hotel rates for summer for most of the year, but booking inside 3 months will save 6%. (Central America hotels average $101 per night during summer.)
- While the sweet spot for booking European hotels in summer is between 5-9 months, European hotel prices remain fairly consistent within 10 months of a summer trip, only deviating a few percent from the average hotel rate. (Europe hotels average $135 per night during summer.)
- Book Middle East hotels within 2 months. Travelers going to the Middle East can find greatest savings (19%) when booking within 2 months of their summer trip. (Middle East hotels average $178 per night during summer.)
- Hotels in South America offer best rates within 3 months of trip. Travelers going to South America can save 15% when booking hotels 3 months in advance of a summer trip, compared to peak rates for summer months. (South America hotels average $115 per night during summer.)
- Hotels in the South Pacific offer best rates within 2 months of a trip. Travelers going to the South Pacific this summer can save 11% when booking within 2 months of their trip. (South Pacific hotels average $150 per night during summer.)
U.S.:
Chicago: Book within 2 months for 18% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $292/night
New York City: Book within 2 months for 23% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $325/night
Orlando: Book within 6 months for 9% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $163/night
World:
Bangkok: Book within 6 months for 19% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $63/night
Barcelona: Book 3-9 months out for 33% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $199/night
Beijing: Book 2-3 months out for 17% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $102/night
Berlin: Book 4-8 months out for 10% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $104/night
Budapest: Book 3-5 months out for 35% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $94/night
Buenos Aires: Book within 6 months for 16% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $89/night
Cancun: Book within 4 months for 11% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $156/night
Cape Town: Book within 4 months for 18% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $106/night
Dubai: Book within 6 months for 24% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $158/night
Dublin: Book 4-8 months out for 16% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $173/night
Hanoi: Book 3-7 months out for 17% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $133/night
Hong Kong: Book within 5 months for 23% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $107/night
Istanbul: Book within 5 months for 33% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $93/night
Jakarta: Book within 6 months for 22% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $50/night
Kuta (Bali): Book within 7 months for 18% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $278/night
Lisbon: Book 4-8 months out for 14% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $183/night
London: Book 5-8 months out for 12% savings (travelers yet to book can consistently find rates below the average within 8 months with an opportunity for deeper savings within a month of their trip)
- Average summer hotel rate: $264/night
Marrakech: Book 4-6 months out for 20% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $106/night
Moscow: Book within 3 months for 14% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $54/night
Mumbai: Book within 3 months for 24% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $73/night
Paris: Book within 2 months to save up to 23%
- Average summer hotel rate: $188/night
Prague: Book 3-7 months out with 24% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $97/night
Providenciales: Book 3-5 months out for 22% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $518/night
Rome: Book 4-8 months out to save 21% on hotels
- Average summer hotel rate: $125/night
Singapore: Book 6-7 months out for 18% savings (travelers yet to book can consistently find rates below the average within 8 months)
- Average summer hotel rate: $215/night
Sydney: Book within 3 months for 11% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $137/night
Tokyo: Book 4-7 months out for 18% savings
- Average summer hotel rate: $139/night
TripAdvisor is the world's largest travel site*. Travelers can read millions of reviews and opinions and book their next trip at www.tripadvisor.com.
Methodology: 1Average summer hotel rates and best times to book are based on TripAdvisor hotel pricing data, aggregated from booking partners.
TripAdvisor analyzed data from April 2015 to March 2017, including all hotels with sufficient pricing data.
