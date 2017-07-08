AMF Fastigheter, leading Swedish property investor and developer, has unveiled two new hotels, a rooftop restaurant and two further casual dining concepts in the heart of Stockholm. The new openings form a central part of the 131,000m² mixed-use development Urban Escape Stockholm – one of the most significant city centre regeneration projects currently underway in Europe.

The two new hotels will be run by Petter Stordalen, owner of Nordic Choice Hotels, and when combined form the biggest hotel contract in Stockholm's history in terms of size. Comprising 30,000 m², the hotels will provide 543 rooms and will go a long way to meet the increased demand from visitors to the Swedish capital.

The two hotels have different and distinct concepts to appeal to a range of guests. The larger of the two, At Six, is the newest contemporary art and design hotel in Nordic Choice Hotel's Preferred Hotel Collection, and the first in Stockholm. It has been listed in the New York Times' 'Hotel openings to watch' and boasts an impressive collection of contemporary art, harking back to the area's 19th Century reputation as Stockholm's cultural heart. Sitting next to this is creative lifestyle hotel Hobo, so-called to reflect the nomadic and transient nature of Stockholm's community, and designed by award-winning Berlin based designer Werner Aisslinger.

The crowning glory of At Six is the new rooftop restaurant TAK, run by award-winning chef Frida Ronge. Boasting previously unseen views of the Swedish capital, with the 160-seat restaurant being located on the tenth floor and the 125-seat bar on the eleventh floor with a magnificent outdoor terrace area.

The restaurant will offer locally sourced Scandinavian cuisine, with a twist of traditional Japanese cooking methods. The bar will offer Japanese 'comfort food', such as burgers and sushi with a capacity of 125 guests, alongside an additional raw food bar for 35 guests, serving oysters and sashimi.

The two further casual dining concepts will be announced early next month.

Tomas Krywult at AMF Fastigheter, commented: "These openings mark a significant point in the development of Urban Escape, and go a long way to finalising our strategy to develop a dynamic and energetic hub for creativity. Our long term vision at AMF Fastigheter is to invest in and manage properties that have a lasting impact on the city and that will benefit it now, and continue to do so for many years to come.

"Urban Escape is evidence of this and our collaborative approach to urban regeneration. We recognise that a single building is only one element of the larger urban picture and to maximise the value of our properties, we need to maximise the value and vibrancy of the neighbourhoods in which they sit. In bringing forward Urban Escape we are ensuring our new neighbourhoods remain vibrant in the long term and contribute to Stockholm's continued success. It is the largest development we have undertaken to date and with unprecedented levels of occupier confidence across all sectors, we are confident it will generate a long term income stream for our savers."

Urban Escape will seamlessly integrate the wider business ecosystem of the Swedish Capital. Once completed, the development will comprise 62,000m² of central, modern, flexible office space and 38,000m² of retail and leisure, in addition to the 29,000m² of hotel and conference space. Sitting directly below Urban Escape and anchoring the project is Gallerian, as Sweden's most popular shopping centre, it welcomes an average annual footfall of 17 million.

AMF Fastigheter is one of Sweden's largest and most influential property investment and development companies, focusing on urban commercial office and retail premises in Stockholm. Its long term investment strategy is focussed on owning, developing and managing properties and championing a new approach to urban regeneration by pursuing an innovative investment strategy that future proofs Stockholm, and maximizes its long-term business potential.

