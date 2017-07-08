The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's Washington, D.C., chapter will host an interactive educational event, "The Convergence of Revenue Management and Marketing," this month that will explore the hospitality industry's changing landscape and how professionals can navigate challenges through data and analytics.

Natalie Osborn, principal marketing consultant for SAS Institute's hospitality and gaming global practice, will lead the April 20 event at The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, Virginia. Her presentation and panel discussion will cover how digital interactions are impacting the delivery of guest service and identify opportunities to coordinate marketing, revenue management and operations to deliver on the new guest experience.

Registration and a networking reception will be from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by the program from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and closing with a property tour. The early bird cost is $45 for HSMAI members and $60 for nonmembers. The cost for those booking after April 14 is $50 for HSMAI members and $65 for nonmembers. Students and groups of five or more should call 571-442-8489 for special pricing. To register, click here.

"It is now possible for a guest to make a reservation, select a room, check in and check out without ever having to interact with a hotel's team members," said Ellen Wilson, managing director, HSMAI Washington DC Chapter. "In order to continue delivering great service and maximizing business opportunities in this environment, revenue management, marketing and operations need to work together now more than ever. Data and analytics can help move us towards that goal.

"Natalie Osborn will help us explore the changing landscape of hospitality and how we can navigate the challenges ahead with data and analytics."

Prior to joining SAS, Osborn worked for IDeaS Revenue Solutions in product management and client services roles, including director, product marketing; director, service development; and director, service delivery. During this time, she served IDeaS hotel and casino customers around the world, including Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La and the Venetian.

Osborn gained hotel operations experience at Sheraton and Renaissance hotels and transitioned from hotel operations to hotel technology in 1997, when she was appointed Asia Pacific operations manager for Cyntergy, a technology outsourcing company. She frequently contributes to industry publications, speaks at industry conferences and is a member of the HSMAI Marketing Advisory Board.

About HSMAI Washington DC Chapter

HSMAI Washington DC Chapter is an affiliate of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, an individual membership organization based in McLean, Virginia, composed of more than 7,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. HSMAI is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing and optimize revenue through programs including the Adrian Awards and Revenue Optimization Conference. Click here to join HSMAI. For more information, go to www.hsmaidc.org.

Contact

Rich Roberts

RDR PR LLC

Phone: 717-685-4142

Send Email