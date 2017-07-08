RLHC Opens 18 Hotels, Executes 11 Franchise License Agreements in 2017
Openings include two Hotel RLs, four Red Lion Inn & Suites and 11 Americas Best Value Inns
RLHC brands opened in 13 states, including two Hotel RLs, four Red Lion Inn & Suites, 11 Americas Best Value Inns and one Country Hearth Inn. Notable property openings were Hotel RLs in Omaha, Nebraska and Brooklyn, New York; Red Lion Inns & Suites in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Everett, Washington; and Americas Best Value Inns in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The franchise license agreements were executed in seven different states, including two Red Lion Inn & Suites and nine Americas Best Value Inns. Included in the list is a 131-room Red Lion Inn & Suites in Dayton, Ohio, which is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on April 12 for the public and local government officials.
About RLHC
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, established in 1959, is an international hospitality company primarily engaged in the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Vantage Hotels, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Lexington by Vantage, America's Best Inns & Suites, Country Hearth Inns, Jameson Inn, Signature Inn and 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts brands.