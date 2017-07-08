PHOENIX – Best Western Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with HotelPlanner℠, is announcing the launch of its BWGroups RFP Tool, a robust platform designed to advance the group booking process for Best Western hotels and its customers. Continuing its stride as a first mover in the hospitality industry, Best Western partnered with HotelPlanner, a leader in global group hotel sales, to enhance the way meeting planners search and book group accommodations. As a result of this strategic partnership, Best Western launched the BWGroups RFP tool to meet the needs of today's

"Best Western is thrilled to activate our new BWGroups RFP Tool," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Group business continues to be a segment that we perform exceptionally well in, and our new platform will enable our hotels to capitalize on these additional revenue opportunities and enhance our customers' experience."

The new platform comes as a welcomed addition to Best Western's award winning efforts in the group travel space. The American Group Travel Awards recently recognized Best Western as the Best Sports Team Travel Hotel Brand for providing group travelers with outstanding experiences.

Business Travel News® – the leading source of business travel and meeting information and intelligence in North America – ranked Best Western and Best Western Plus® the top three mid-price hotel and upper-mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row. The BWGroups RFP tool is built with state-of-the-art technology, providing enhanced capabilities and intuitive design to make sourcing groups, following up with clients and booking business faster and easier. With features such as online RFP management, email notifications, optional auto-response, and reporting and analytics features, this tool simplifies processes and helps hotel gain more group business.

"Best Western has installed the most powerful group sourcing platform available in the market. HotelPlanner's leading edge technology combined with a custom designed easy to use interface will allow Best Western to create advantages in the global group market to book significantly more business," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. The BWGroups RFP Tool has been rolled out to all Best Western branded hotels in North America. And with the platform's early success, the company has announced it will be launching the BWGroups RFP Tool on a global scale to its 4,200 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.