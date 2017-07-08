Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Advances Group Business With New RFP Tool
Best Western Partners with HotelPlanner to Launch BWGroups℠ RFP Tool
"Best Western is thrilled to activate our new BWGroups RFP Tool," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. "Group business continues to be a segment that we perform exceptionally well in, and our new platform will enable our hotels to capitalize on these additional revenue opportunities and enhance our customers' experience."
The new platform comes as a welcomed addition to Best Western's award winning efforts in the group travel space. The American Group Travel Awards recently recognized Best Western as the Best Sports Team Travel Hotel Brand for providing group travelers with outstanding experiences.
Business Travel News® – the leading source of business travel and meeting information and intelligence in North America – ranked Best Western and Best Western Plus® the top three mid-price hotel and upper-mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row. The BWGroups RFP tool is built with state-of-the-art technology, providing enhanced capabilities and intuitive design to make sourcing groups, following up with clients and booking business faster and easier. With features such as online RFP management, email notifications, optional auto-response, and reporting and analytics features, this tool simplifies processes and helps hotel gain more group business.
"Best Western has installed the most powerful group sourcing platform available in the market. HotelPlanner's leading edge technology combined with a custom designed easy to use interface will allow Best Western to create advantages in the global group market to book significantly more business," said Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. The BWGroups RFP Tool has been rolled out to all Best Western branded hotels in North America. And with the platform's early success, the company has announced it will be launching the BWGroups RFP Tool on a global scale to its 4,200 hotels in more than 100 countries and territories worldwide.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
