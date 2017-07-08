STOWE, VT – Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality management systems, today announces the integration of its SMS|Host Hospitality Management System with the FreedomPay Commerce Platform.

The SMS|Host integration enables Springer-Miller to offer customers end-to-end protection for credit card payments made through FreedomPay's cloud-based global payments platform supported by Microsoft Azure™. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the first PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution with EMV, NFC, Dynamic Currency Conversion and real-time data capabilities that delivers on a global scale.

FreedomPay's platform simplifies payment security by providing complete card data security for all transacations by ensuring that sensitive cardholder data is encrypted at the point of interaction and replaced with surrogate values in the customers' POS and network environments. FreedomPay's PCI-valdated P2PE solution, enables Springer-Miller customers to realize cost savings by reducing annual PCI DSS audit and compliance scope while also minimizing the impact of a data breach.

The fully-integrated SMS|Host Hospitality Management System provides core property management tools as well as Point-of-Sale, Owner Management, Online Booking and other key functionality for today's hospitality industry. In addition, SMS|Host interfaces with leading industry systems to ensure a seamless operating environment for hotels and resorts. SMS|Host provides the tools to power impeccable guest-centric service.

"Hotels and resorts are looking for the most up-to-date payments technology. By adding this integration with FreedomPay, we can offer our SMS|Host customers access to truly comprehensive payment security as well as offer a secure solution for our international customers," said Chris Donahue, Director of Product Management for Springer-Miller. "

FreedomPay's platform is fully integrated and EMV certified with major card processors enabling Springer-Miller's customers to rapidly deploy validated EMV-ready P2PE payment terminals and benefit from lower card-present fraud and card issuer charge-backs. The platform is also capable of processing mobile wallet transactions from Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay allowing guests to use their preferred payment method while delivering the peace of mind that their card data is safe.

"As the premier provider of secure commerce solutions, FreedomPay is focused on building strong relationships with leading point-of-sale technology providers across the hospitality industry," said Christopher Kronenthal, chief technology officer at FreedomPay. "With our latest integration to SMS|Host Hospitality Management System, we are able to offer Springer-Miller's customers a commerce solution that not only secures their payment environments, but also delivers value-added services that truly transform the guest experience."

Springer-Miller's global customers also benefit from FreedomPay's unique hybrid-cloud architecture supported by Azure, which allows for rapid deployment of its leading edge payment platform across continents. The FreedomPay's Commerce Platform is also available with Springer-Miller's SpaSoft spa management system.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay, a global technology leader at the forefront of commerce connectivity is the best way for merchants to simplify complex payment environments. Leading companies in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, education, healthcare and financial services trust FreedomPay to deliver unmatched security and advanced value added services. First to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council in North America for Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) along with EMV, NFC and DCC. FreedomPay delivers the broadest library of integrations across top point-of-sale and device manufacturers and notable payment processors, fully supported by rapid API tool kits for ISV's. The FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on the Windows Platform and is fully supported by the security and scalability of the Microsoft Azure cloud. For more information, go to www.freedompay.com.

About Springer-Miller Systems

Springer-Miller Systems provides premier software solutions for the finest hotels, resorts and spas worldwide. Springer-Miller Systems offers the SMS|Host Hospitality Management System, the truly guest-centric and fully-integrated property management system, and SpaSoft®, a dynamic activities management and scheduling software solution for luxury spas. Visit www.springermiller.com for more information.

