The current hotel distribution landscape is a complicated tapestry. The large number of interlaced interactions between hoteliers and guests results in an intricate and complex combination of devices, channels and sequences of events that, ultimately, result in booking a hotel room.

To maximize revenue, hoteliers must learn to see the big picture made up of all those smaller threads – and the only way to achieve that goal is through data-driven decisions based on market conditions and operational performance analysis.

To help you achieve the optimal channel mix, we created a process that will help you start that journey. Use the five goal-setting stages detailed in this infographic to create a custom-tailored channel mix that will help drive the most revenue for your property.