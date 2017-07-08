Infographic: How to untangle the channel distribution challenges hoteliers face
The current hotel distribution landscape is a complicated tapestry. The large number of interlaced interactions between hoteliers and guests results in an intricate and complex combination of devices, channels and sequences of events that, ultimately, result in booking a hotel room.
To help you achieve the optimal channel mix, we created a process that will help you start that journey. Use the five goal-setting stages detailed in this infographic to create a custom-tailored channel mix that will help drive the most revenue for your property.
