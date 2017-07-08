AccorHotels acquires Availpro
and creates the European leader of digital services for independent hotels
The "channel management" solution, which provides an innovative management tool, together with various software packages developed by Availpro, will complement the products and services currently provided to hoteliers by Fastbooking.
Fastbooking provides services to independent hotels and has been the cornerstone of AccorHotels' "digital factory", a digital services division aimed at hoteliers, since its acquisition by the Group in 2015. Today the company helps more than 4,000 clients around the world increase their direct sales and has connected more than 2,000 independent hotels to the AccorHotels.com marketplace.
By combining the talents of these two companies – whose expertise is recognized in more than 50 countries worldwide – AccorHotels will be able to offer its hotelier clients an ever wider, more innovative and high performance application suite, enabling them to increase their online visibility and sales. Availpro clients will also benefit from the digital marketing know-how of the Fastbooking teams.
Steven Daines, CEO, New Business at AccorHotels said, "Today, two thirds of
hoteliers are independent and the increase of their online visibility and direct sales is critical to their development. The acquisition of Availpro enables the Group to reach another milestone in its transformation by establishing the first B2B services division focused on hoteliers in Europe. Its combination with Fastbooking, now more than ever before, positions AccorHotels as an hotelier serving the hoteliers."
Contact
Carina Alfonso Martin
Vice President Media Relations Worldwide
Phone: +33 (0)1 45 38 84 84
Send Email
ABOUT ACCORHOTELS
AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries.
Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the in-demand economy brands including ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 240,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.
AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.
Accor SA is publicly listed with shares trading on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and the OTC marketplace (Code: ACRFY) in the United States.