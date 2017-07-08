TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour recently celebrated the success of the inaugural event of their second world tour in Macau. The event was the first in a series of six day-long conferences to be held over 2017 that explore developments and opportunities in a number of key markets. The Macau event took place on March 21st in the Parisian Hotel Macau and was a great day of networking, panel discussions and prize-giving.

66 delegates across all sectors of the hospitality industry were in attendance, from architects, developers and hoteliers, lending the event a great mix of high profile operators who came to share their knowledge, expertise and unique perspectives. Alice Kaushal from Refine Consulting kicked off the event with a talk on networking, touching on the importance of finding common ground with colleagues to build a successful working relationship. Caroline List from TOPHOTELPROJECTS gave the delegates a comprehensive overview of developments in the hotel industry in Macau and China while Shannon Kim from Plateno Management outlined the real meaning of "luxury", a concept that means more to clients than just paying more for their hotel experience. Alidad Tash from Melco Crown Entertainment took us inside the gambling industry of Macau and told us why Macau now generated more revenue than the American playground of Las Vegas, an impressive statistic indeed!

The design portion of the event took the form of the Creative Spark presentations, where three outstanding hotel projects in the region competed for the day's prize, which was taken home by the Morpheus Hotel City of Dreams by Zaha Hadid Architects. A change of venue for the drinks reception gave attendees a spectacular view from the Eiffel Tower of the Parisian Hotel, tricking them for a moment into thinking that they really were in the City Of Lights.

The next TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour event will be held in Las Vegas on May 2nd in the Lucky Dragon Hote l. Following on from the popularity of the Macau event, this is sure to be an unmissable day, so don't miss out on tickets!. Find out more at: www.thpworldtour.com or contact Head of Global Events & Conferences Kayley van der Velde (k.vandervelde@tophotelprojects.com).

