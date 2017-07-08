TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour celebrates huge success in Macau
The design portion of the event took the form of the Creative Spark presentations, where three outstanding hotel projects in the region competed for the day's prize, which was taken home by the Morpheus Hotel City of Dreams by Zaha Hadid Architects. A change of venue for the drinks reception gave attendees a spectacular view from the Eiffel Tower of the Parisian Hotel, tricking them for a moment into thinking that they really were in the City Of Lights.
The next TOPHOTELPROJECTS World Tour event will be held in Las Vegas on May 2nd in the Lucky Dragon Hote l. Following on from the popularity of the Macau event, this is sure to be an unmissable day, so don't miss out on tickets!. Find out more at: www.thpworldtour.com or contact Head of Global Events & Conferences Kayley van der Velde (k.vandervelde@tophotelprojects.com).
