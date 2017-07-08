The past two decades have seen a major explosion of hotels in Spain, fueled by a real estate bubble that reduced many of the most significant barriers to owning and operating hotels in the country.

And while the major growth explosion was capped about 10 years ago, the global hospitality industry has continued to make steady inroads into the European country, which today has a number of exciting projects on the horizon. While supply of hotels remains higher than the demand for accommodations by tourists visiting the country, the Spanish market is still an interesting and exciting one, which merits the attention of conscientious and thorough hotel owner and operators.

The future of the hospitality industry is bright, with 62 new hotel construction projects currently under way in the country, in various stages of completion. These projects, of course, run the gamut from intimate boutique destinations to grandiose, massive mega resorts that have hundreds of rooms.

One of the key defining factors of the hospitality industry in Spain is its variety, whether that be geographically, or in terms of the scale that visitors to the country are looking for. With that in mind, let's take a look at a few of the projects that are currently underway in Spain.

Small Projects:

The Hotel Restaurante Mas Torrellas, Costa Brava, Spain

Of all the luxury hotel projects currently underway in Spain, the Mercer Hotel Palacete de los Burgos is the smallest. This conversion project involves a total of 18 rooms, and it has a projected completion date of early 2019. This project is located in the picturesque Córdoba region of the country. Located in a modernist small palace built by the end of the 19th century, it's actually situated just a few meters from Cordova Mosque, which has received the vaunted World Heritage status.

Another small project of note that is underway is the Hotel Restaurante Mas Torrellas, located in the heart of the Costa Brava, a mere 3 kilometers from Platja d'Aro, which is a wonderful, sunny and quite place nestled between the sea and a majestic set of mountains. This facility is adding an 18-hole pitch and putt course, an excellent addition to an already comfortable place to stay.

Large Projects:

The Lopesan Vegas-style Resort, Meloneras golf course, Spain

An entirely new project that once it is completed will feature 1,000 rooms for guests, although the completion date for this work is not yet clear. Located within the Meloneras golf course, this project will bring Vegas-style resort luxury to the classic and appealing touches guests expect to find in Spain. One last point to note is that this hotel is located in Spain's beautifully scenic Gran Canaria Islands, off of northwestern Africa.

