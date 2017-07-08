Chicago, IL -- Cloud5 announced that it has been appointed an Authorized Partner in the Mitel Hospitality Program, further expanding its suite of telephony products and services to enable hotels to meet their customers' evolving needs with flexibility and cost efficiency. This collaboration provides hospitality clients with Cloud5's proven cloud-based voice, networking, and support solutions, alongside the award-winning MiVoice premises-based communications products offered by Mitel, a global leader in enterprise communications.

"The power in the combination of these products is the Cloud5 Auto-Attendant dynamic routing capability that links both cloud and premises-based telecommunications solutions into a seamless management tool for analyzing marketing data, customer behavior patterns, and operational improvements," said Chris Wieland, Chief Technology Officer, Cloud5.

With changing guest technology and growing demands, hotels want choice in their communications solutions and that means a range of options, including both cloud ("hosted") and premises-based systems. Cloud5 now offers its growing customer base either platform that can be combined with features that bridge premises solutions with the cloud to enhance functionality and provide a migration path for future technology growth.

"We are excited to launch this partnership to deliver more choices to our hotel clients," said Mark Holzberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Cloud5. "Bringing together Mitel, a recognized leader in communications, with Cloud5, a hospitality networking and communications innovator, is a huge win-win. Our partnership complements Cloud5's offering to deliver a full range of flexible voice solutions with a cost-effective migration path to the cloud for hotel operators. We look forward to bringing the full solution to our growing user base in the weeks ahead."

In addition, Cloud5's stand-alone Hosted Auto-Attendant, featuring customizable call routing, can be deployed with a hotel's legacy PBX, giving the property instant modernization and dynamic control over incoming calls and potential bookings. The full hosted voice solution of Hosted Auto-Attendant, VoiceMail, and Call Accounting complement all telephony platforms.

"Good communications is at the foundation of every great guest experience," said Jim Davies, Vice President of Vertical Initiatives, Mitel. "Cloud5 and Mitel's combined capabilities provide hotels with the flexibility they need to deploy and deliver a solution to help increase staff efficiency and provide guests the best experience possible."

For more information about Cloud5's solutions, visit www.cloud5.com or call +1 877.241.2516.

About Mitel

A global market leader in enterprise communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 60 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

