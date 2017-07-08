Best Western hotels are reaping the benefits of Guestline's Rezlynx cloud hosted property management system, which incorporates the essential functionality of a seamless two-way link to the Best Western CRS.

A flurry of Best Western properties have joined the rapidly growing portfolio of Guestline customers in the last few months. The latest member hotels to select Guestline's cloud hosted, functionality-rich PMS include The Best Western Guidepost Hotel in Bradford, The Best Western Lovat Hotel in Perth, The Best Western Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk and The Best Western Ryokan in Newcastle.

The PMS Interface is easy to deploy, has been installed at many Best Western GB member hotels already and works seamlessly with Guestline's distribution product to deliver the important two-way connectivity to the Best Western CRS.

Individual and group member hotels are able to manage their rates, availability and restrictions directly from the PMS. After just 3 weeks of installing Guestline solutions The BEST WESTERN PLUS Swan Hotel, a 48 bedroomed property with suites and self-catering apartments located in Wells, achieved a 20% uplift in room sales and an increase of 8% in occupancy thanks to increased exposure across multiple channels and closer rate management. Last room availability enabled by Guestline across all channels also helped boost direct bookings.

Mark Tobin, General Manager at The BEST WESTERN PLUS Swan Hotel said, "Changing a system is always unsettling and it's an unnerving time for all concerned. The Guestline systems weren't the cheapest on the market, but the value for money was phenomenal – you certainly get what you pay for…and more!"

Joanne Preece, Business Change Manager at Best Western GB commented, "The successful on-going collaboration with this vendor ensures that Guestline remains the most popular PMS choice amongst our members. Members are delighted, not only with the PMS and Interface, but the exceptional level of service they receive from Guestline from installation to support."

