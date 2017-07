External Article

Ibis unveils seasonal-themed hotel

Ibis has revealed the newly refurbished ibis Styles Manchester Portland Hotel, a property that draws inspiration from British weather, with each section of the hotel paying homage to a different season.

Peter Stack, Managing Director of Amaris Asset Management, comments: “We’ve made significant investment in the property to transform it to an ibis Styles and it’s exciting to see the vision and concept come to life.”