Moscow/Brussels -- Park Inn by Radisson, the colorful and dynamic midscale hotel brand, today announces the opening of the new Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo. Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group now has eight hotels operating in Moscow and the Moscow region. With the new property, Rezidor's 36th hotel in Russia, there are now 9,800+ rooms in the Group's Russian portfolio.

Located near Izmailovo Park, the new Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo Moscow is built by the MonolitCapitalStroy LLC. The hotel is located close to the metro station and offers complimentary shuttle service to its guests to access Moscow's major business and tourist hubs. The hotel is 44 km northwest of Sheremetyevo International Airport and just 8 km west of Three Stations Square where Yaroslavski, Leningradski and Kazanski train stations are located.

"We are very pleased to add a new Park Inn by Radisson in Moscow. This is our fourth Park Inn hotel in the city fortifying our leading position in Russia, CIS and other Baltics countries," said Michel Stalport, Area Vice President of Eastern Europe & Russia for The Rezidor Hotel Group. "We believe in the strong potential of mid-market hotel segment growth across Russia and other key capitals of Eastern Europe. We are grateful to our owners MonolitCapitalStroy company for choosing Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as their preferred partner to grow further in Moscow and look forward to showcasing the best of our 'Adding Color to Life' service philosophy to world travelers."

The hotel's 109 rooms feature stylish décor and work space with essential amenities for a comfortable, happy stay. The Park Café and Terrace and the Park Bar offer fresh, healthy food and drinks all day. The 124 square meters of meeting space provides ample space to meet and greet in the Russian capital. Resident guests will have complimentary access to the fitness center of the hotel.

Park Inn by Radisson offers free, high-speed WiFi access throughout the hotel.

Luybov Rudnykh, General Manager of the Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo, added: "My team and I are proud to open a new Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Moscow and showcase our friendly, positive, vibrant and uncomplicated service and international standard of hospitality to our guests."

The Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo is operated by The Rezidor Hotel Group.

More information on the hotel available at www.parkinn.com/hotel-izmailovo-moscow

