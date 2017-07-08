Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo opens in Moscow
"We are very pleased to add a new Park Inn by Radisson in Moscow. This is our fourth Park Inn hotel in the city fortifying our leading position in Russia, CIS and other Baltics countries," said Michel Stalport, Area Vice President of Eastern Europe & Russia for The Rezidor Hotel Group. "We believe in the strong potential of mid-market hotel segment growth across Russia and other key capitals of Eastern Europe. We are grateful to our owners MonolitCapitalStroy company for choosing Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as their preferred partner to grow further in Moscow and look forward to showcasing the best of our 'Adding Color to Life' service philosophy to world travelers."
The hotel's 109 rooms feature stylish décor and work space with essential amenities for a comfortable, happy stay. The Park Café and Terrace and the Park Bar offer fresh, healthy food and drinks all day. The 124 square meters of meeting space provides ample space to meet and greet in the Russian capital. Resident guests will have complimentary access to the fitness center of the hotel.
Park Inn by Radisson offers free, high-speed WiFi access throughout the hotel.
Luybov Rudnykh, General Manager of the Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo, added: "My team and I are proud to open a new Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Moscow and showcase our friendly, positive, vibrant and uncomplicated service and international standard of hospitality to our guests."
The Park Inn by Radisson Izmailovo is operated by The Rezidor Hotel Group.
More information on the hotel available at www.parkinn.com/hotel-izmailovo-moscow
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.