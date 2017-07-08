Little Hotelier, the all-in-one business solution for bed and breakfasts, guesthouses and small hotels, today announces it has partnered with Chic Retreats to provide a new marketing channel for small, charming boutique accommodation providers to attract travelers that crave an authentic local experience.

Chic Retreats specializes in boutique hotels, villas, guesthouses, bed & breakfasts and restaurants with rooms – mostly independently-owned – and with a high level of personalized service. The niche booking website combines advanced technology with sophisticated digital marketing to maximize booking opportunities for its small property clients and to bring their stories to life for discerning guests.

Today's partnership sees Chic Retreats join 350 other marketing channels that connect directly into Little Hotelier's combined front desk, direct booking and distribution system to provide small accommodation providers with global visibility and reach.

Chic Retreats' CEO, Amir Azulay, says, "Chic Retreats is the discerning traveler's connection to unique small hotels that deserve attention, to knowledgeable hosts and their captivating stories. These are the places and the people that travelers search for; the ones locals know.

"We are very excited to be working with Little Hotelier in our joint quest to provide smaller boutique properties with the technology and tools they need to operate more efficiently and be discovered online."

A 2017 trend report by National Geographic confirms that 'small has never been bigger' and so, too, is the demand for family-owned properties.

Nicolay Alexiev, product manager for Little Hotelier, says, "There has never been a more exciting time to service small accommodation providers who lead the hospitality industry in providing a most genuine, memorable guest experience for the world's discerning travelers. Little Hotelier is thrilled to provide yet another marketing channel for small properties to stand out from the crowd and to showcase the very best they have to offer."

About Little Hotelier Little Hotelier is an all-in-one hotel business solution for small accommodation businesses including bed and breakfasts, guesthouses and motels. Little Hotelier is specifically designed to empower small hotel owners, through best-of-breed cloud technology that allows those hoteliers to compete online with industry giants and on a global scale. Local support and implementation is also at the core of the Little Hotelier solution with offices in Bangkok, Cape Town, Dallas, Galway, London and Sydney.

For more information, visit www.littlehotelier.com.

About Chic Retreats Chic Retreats strives to be the most effective online marketplace at matching small, charming boutique hotels with discerning travelers who want to stay in places that are labors of love, that deliver immersive local experiences with a sense of place.

We celebrate authenticity seeking out the genuine places that truly deserve attention. Our passion for travel is infectious, we lead guests to places they never dreamed of, to secret locations only locals know.

Our head office is in London. UK travelers are our biggest customer group but we appeal to a broad English-speaking base. We feature properties globally but our current focus is increasing Chic properties within the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Morocco and South Africa.

For more information, visit chicretreats.com. To join Chic Retreats, please apply at partner.chicretreats.com.

View Source

Contact

Maria Franco

Communications Manager

Send Email