Best Western to Rise at Thailand’s Biggest Market
Scheduled to open in early 2020, this new-build midscale hotel will be designed in an environmentally-friendly style, with 168 contemporary rooms all featuring free Wi-Fi and modern in-room amenities. As well as being next to the MRT, the hotel will be located close to Mo Chit BTS skytrain station and Bangkok's elevated highway network, making Best Western Chatuchak accessible from all areas of the city.
Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok's low-cost terminal, and Central Ladprao shopping mall are also just a short distance away, making the hotel perfect for affordable weekend shopping breaks.
The new hotel is being developed by JJ Siam Pattana Co., Ltd, the newly-formed Thai real estate company.
"Chatuchak Market has long been one of Thailand's most popular visitor attractions and a thriving retail hub for locals and tourists alike," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia. "Until now however, the thousands of visitors who flock to Chatuchak every weekend had no reputed local place to stay.
"We are delighted to be able to change all that! In partnership with JJ Siam Pattana, we are creating an exceptional hotel that will suit the needs of both domestic and international travelers. Perfectly located, modern, stylish and environmentally-friendly, Best Western Chatuchak will provide an ideal base for business travelers, shopaholics or those seeking to discover a new side of Bangkok.
"We are excited to work with JJ Siam Pattana to bring this hotel to life, and we look forward to welcoming the first guests to Best Western Chatuchak in March 2020," Olivier added.
The new hotel forms part of a broader development strategy for Best Western in Bangkok. The company is currently developing its first Vīb hotels in the Thai capital, as well as two upscale properties: Best Western Premier Montien Riverside Hotel and Best Western Premier Montien Bangkok. These, and Best Western Chatuchak, will join the company's existing portfolio of four hotels in the city.
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.