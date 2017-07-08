Pictured: Olivier Berrivin (2nd left), Best Western® Hotels & Resorts’ Managing Director of International Operations - Asia and Chawalit Sakulsombat (1st left), Cherdchom Ongaree (2nd right) and Worapars Mahattanobol (1st right) of JJ Siam Pattana Co.,Ltd

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts has signed a brand new hotel that will be ideal for shoppers, business travelers and guests wanting to immerse themselves in authentic Thai culture.

Located within walking distance of Chatuchak Market - the largest of Thailand's many markets with a staggering 8,000 stalls - and adjacent to Kampang Phet MRT subway station, Best Western Chatuchak will become a magnet for visitors seeking an attractive alternative destination in Bangkok.

Scheduled to open in early 2020, this new-build midscale hotel will be designed in an environmentally-friendly style, with 168 contemporary rooms all featuring free Wi-Fi and modern in-room amenities. As well as being next to the MRT, the hotel will be located close to Mo Chit BTS skytrain station and Bangkok's elevated highway network, making Best Western Chatuchak accessible from all areas of the city.

Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok's low-cost terminal, and Central Ladprao shopping mall are also just a short distance away, making the hotel perfect for affordable weekend shopping breaks.

The new hotel is being developed by JJ Siam Pattana Co., Ltd, the newly-formed Thai real estate company.

"Chatuchak Market has long been one of Thailand's most popular visitor attractions and a thriving retail hub for locals and tourists alike," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia. "Until now however, the thousands of visitors who flock to Chatuchak every weekend had no reputed local place to stay.

"We are delighted to be able to change all that! In partnership with JJ Siam Pattana, we are creating an exceptional hotel that will suit the needs of both domestic and international travelers. Perfectly located, modern, stylish and environmentally-friendly, Best Western Chatuchak will provide an ideal base for business travelers, shopaholics or those seeking to discover a new side of Bangkok.

"We are excited to work with JJ Siam Pattana to bring this hotel to life, and we look forward to welcoming the first guests to Best Western Chatuchak in March 2020," Olivier added.

The new hotel forms part of a broader development strategy for Best Western in Bangkok. The company is currently developing its first Vīb hotels in the Thai capital, as well as two upscale properties: Best Western Premier Montien Riverside Hotel and Best Western Premier Montien Bangkok. These, and Best Western Chatuchak, will join the company's existing portfolio of four hotels in the city.