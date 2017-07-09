Press Release

Les Roches ranked among Top 5 higher education institutions for Hospitality and Leisure Management

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education was ranked number 4 of the world's top institutions for Hospitality and Leisure Management, and number 2 worldwide for employer reputation by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, released on 8 March.

The QS World University Rankings categorize the world's top universities by subject areas, covering 46 different subjects in 2017. The rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world's leading schools in their chosen field of study, extending the list of subjects each year in response to a high demand for subject-level comparisons.

In the Hospitality and Leisure Management category, the survey included two criteria: academic and employer rating, used to assess institutions' reputation among international scholars and industry leaders. In 2017, the QS World University Rankings draw on survey responses from 74,651 academics and 40,643 responses from graduate employers worldwide.

"Les Roches continues to provide students with the highest-quality hospitality management education rooted in the Swiss tradition of excellence across a global network of five campuses on four continents," said Sonia Tatar, CEO Worldwide of Les Roches. "The goal of every hospitality management school is to prepare future leaders to evolve and successfully compete in a rapidly changing world to shape the industry of tomorrow. This survey confirms that employers appreciate the unique nature of our education model, combining experiential learning with digital innovations and an entrepreneurial approach."

Les Roches' parent company Sommet Education strives to prepare graduates for success in the hospitality industry of tomorrow through academic rigor, skills-based learning and a multicultural outlook. According to the same survey, Sommet Education is the only network with two institutions ranked among the world's top 5 institutions for employer reputation.

"We welcome the QS World University Rankings by Subject to include hospitality for the first time and are pleased to see both our schools represented in the top 5 institutions for employer reputation," said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education. "The survey supports Les Roches' innovative and international teaching approach to equip students with the entrepreneurial and business management skills required in this dynamic global industry."

About Les Roches Global Hospitality Education

Founded in 1954, Les Roches is a private institution based on the Swiss model of experiential learning, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields of hospitality, tourism and event management. Les Roches prepares entrepreneurial and innovative graduates across a global network of campuses in Switzerland, Spain, the US, China and Jordan.

Les Roches is accredited at the university level by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, Inc. (NEASC).