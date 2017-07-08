Call for Submissions: Cornell Hospitality Research Summit 2017 - Opportunities in an Era of Disruption
During this time period of disruption, the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries face many challenges, but also have many opportunities. These opportunities include the rapid rise of sharing-economy-driven business models; the significant growth in the use of analytics and big data; emerging customer preferences for technology, health, wellness, and other niche hospitality offerings; and new customer segments from the world's emerging economies.
We are pleased to host the 4th Cornell Hospitality Research Summit (CHRS2017) during this exciting and complex period for the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.
Industry practitioners and academic scholars are invited to submit proposals for presentations related to the theme of this conference: Opportunities in an Era of Disruption. Presentations will be made at the 4th Cornell Hospitality Research Summit (CHRS), scheduled for October 5-7, 2017, at the School of Hotel Administration in the SC Johnson College of Business, on the beautiful Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York.
An essential element of CHRS is to provide a forum for thoughtful discussion and the sharing of research and insights by industry practitioners and hospitality academics. Therefore CHRS will feature an equal number of speakers from industry and academe during each session.
We encourage you to submit a proposal for review by the Selection Committee. Both presentation content and speaking expertise will be considered in selection, with priority given to high-quality research and practice that explore high-impact, contemporary, and relevant business issues within the hospitality industry.
While we are open to submissions covering diverse perspectives, approaches, and topics, the focus of the 2017 summit will be Opportunities in the Era of Disruption.
SUBMISSION PROCESS
Submission Begins: February 1, 2017.
Submission Deadline: April 30, 2017.
Notification of Acceptance: May 15, 2017.
Please provide the following information in a PDF document and upload the submission to: http://www.shacomm.cornell.edu/e/182172/conferences--conf-chrs2017/jctyz/49349929 .
- Contact information of the speaker
- A one page summary of the speaker's professional background
- Presentation title
- Presentation summary (approximately 250-500 words). The summary should be written with the audience in mind and address questions such as: What will I learn from this session? and What new practical knowledge, ideas, information, or tools will I gain from attending this session? It is important that the summary describe in as much detail as possible the topic or main theme of the presentation.
- Speaking experience (specifying relevant public speaking experience).
SELECTION GUIDELINES AND CRITERIA
The review and acceptance process will be highly selective and conducted by a selection committee comprising academic scholars and practitioners. The committee will consider both presentation content (i.e., fit of the topic with the conference theme; importance and relevance of the topic for hospitality and related services; high quality academic work geared towards real situations; and rigorous and unbiased assessment of applications, case studies, and business practices) and presentation expertise of the speaker.
The presenter will receive a discounted registration to the conference which includes admission to all sessions and attendance at all events, including all meals.
CONFERENCE CO-CHAIRS
Christopher K. Anderson
Associate Professor
Academic Director of the Center for Hospitality Research
Rohit Verma
Dean of External Relations, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business
Executive Director, Institute for Healthy Futures
Singapore Tourism Board Distinguished Professor in Asian Hospitality Management
For additional information, please contact chrs2017@cornell.edu.