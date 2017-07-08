Press Release

Call for Submissions: Cornell Hospitality Research Summit 2017 - Opportunities in an Era of Disruption

We live during an unprecedented period of political, economic, societal, and business disruption. Many traditional models for governance, wealth creation, and societal well-being are being challenged by new and emerging concepts around the globe.

During this time period of disruption, the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries face many challenges, but also have many opportunities. These opportunities include the rapid rise of sharing-economy-driven business models; the significant growth in the use of analytics and big data; emerging customer preferences for technology, health, wellness, and other niche hospitality offerings; and new customer segments from the world's emerging economies.

We are pleased to host the 4th Cornell Hospitality Research Summit (CHRS2017) during this exciting and complex period for the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Industry practitioners and academic scholars are invited to submit proposals for presentations related to the theme of this conference: Opportunities in an Era of Disruption. Presentations will be made at the 4th Cornell Hospitality Research Summit (CHRS), scheduled for October 5-7, 2017, at the School of Hotel Administration in the SC Johnson College of Business, on the beautiful Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York.

An essential element of CHRS is to provide a forum for thoughtful discussion and the sharing of research and insights by industry practitioners and hospitality academics. Therefore CHRS will feature an equal number of speakers from industry and academe during each session.

We encourage you to submit a proposal for review by the Selection Committee. Both presentation content and speaking expertise will be considered in selection, with priority given to high-quality research and practice that explore high-impact, contemporary, and relevant business issues within the hospitality industry.

While we are open to submissions covering diverse perspectives, approaches, and topics, the focus of the 2017 summit will be Opportunities in the Era of Disruption.

SUBMISSION PROCESS

Submission Begins: February 1, 2017.

Submission Deadline: April 30, 2017.

Notification of Acceptance: May 15, 2017.

Please provide the following information in a PDF document and upload the submission to: http://www.shacomm.cornell.edu/e/182172/conferences--conf-chrs2017/jctyz/49349929 .