Nobu Hospitality Unveils Nobu Ryokan Malibu
A thoughtful design concept which balances the flow of energy, neutral color palette and organic materials was spearheaded by architects Studio PCH and Montalba Architects and designers TAL Studio, Shawmut Design and Construction, C.W. Eisner and Nikita Khan. Rich, natural material palettes of teak, bronze and limestone carry throughout the interior and exterior, channeling the minimalist aesthetic of traditional Japanese inns while evoking the laid-back spirit of the property's location. Each guest room has been individually-designed to provide a unique guest experience and well-earned respite, incorporating natural California views and Japanese design elements such as tatami mats, sand-colored limestone walls and hand-crafted teak soaking tubs.
Guests can savor an exceptional dining experience and preferential reservations at Chef Nobu's celebrated Nobu Malibu, which sits alongside the property, as well as a custom crafted in-room dining menu. Additional property amenities include a 37-foot, outdoor lap pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, access to Carbon Beach, a dedicated fitness room, access to Malibu Racquet Club and a tranquil relaxation deck.
Encompassing the feeling of Omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality, the Malibu location masterfully delivers the unique chemistry and perfect balance of luxury, fun, craft and theater beloved by Nobu Hospitality's international clientele. The Nobu Ryokan Collection consists of a group of individual and exclusive retreats located in exotic destinations and gateway cities where guests seek luxurious sanctuaries in discerning environments. The hideaway retreats offer distinctive service and luxury products each set with an authentic Ryokan-inspired style.
Reservation inquiries for Nobu Ryokan Malibu can be made by visiting www.noburyokanmalibu.com.
Contact
Elizabeth Bishop
Purple PR
Phone: 917 612 1120
Send Email
About Nobu Hospitality
Recently named one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury hospitality brands. The natural growth of the Nobu luxury brand built on service, image and hospitality, offers the complete spectrum of hotel and restaurant management for unique projects around the world. With operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the destination lifestyle experience.
The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 as a boutique hotel within Caesars Palace Las Vegas and was subsequently named one of the Hottest New Hotels of 2013 by CNN Travel and Top North America Hotel Opening in 2013 by Luxury Travel Advisor. Nobu Hotel Manila is the first Nobu Hotel in Asia and first opened its doors at City of Dreams Manila in December 2014. It will be followed by Nobu Hotels in Riyadh, Chicago, London Shoreditch, Eden Roc Miami Beach, Bahrain, Los Cabos amongst other global locations. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of Nobu Hotels through a solid development pipeline. www.NobuHospitality.com