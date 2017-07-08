From far and near, members of MPI, Venerts and My Place travelled to Twin Falls, ID to celebrate the event alongside community members.

Twin Falls, Idaho – My Place Hotels of America is pleased to announce MPI Investment Group, LLC. (MPI) broke ground on their first My Place Hotel in Twin Falls, ID! Community members joined MPI principals and My Place supporters to commemorate the start of construction with a ceremonial earth moving on March 30th. Magic Valley's newest hotel will be conveniently located at 440 N Haven Drive, close to the city's diverse retail, dining and recreational opportunities.

Thanks to a concerted effort between economic development and tourism, Twin Falls has seen significant growth in recent years. While existing businesses in Twin Falls are expanding, and new ones are moving in, Shawn Barigar, Mayor of Twin Falls and President of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said My Place is poised to serve a crucial need in the expanding city, which doubled its population in the last 20 years.

"We're growing here in Twin Falls as well, and we're super excited to welcome My Place," Barigar said. "We've seen a lot of economic prosperity in Twin Falls for many years. As we see new people and businesses coming into town, My Place will have many opportunities to serve the growing needs of the community."

The brand new three story, 64-room Economy Extended Stay Hotel is anticipated to open by Fall of 2017. Independently owned by MPI, My Place Hotel-Twin Falls, ID will be operated by Venerts Hotel Management, Inc. While MPI collectively offers a diverse mix of business ownership from the previous 35 years, Venerts offers a history of success with the My Place brand, having won the brand's Property of the Year Award in 2016.

Having long established roots in the Twin Falls area as a business owner with experience as an independent hotelier, MPI Principal Spencer Smith is not only encouraged by the market's growth and strength, but the brand's as well. The My Place difference is not only one that he observes as an owner, but a difference all guests and community members will feel as well.

"In comparison to my experience with independent hotels, there wasn't this kind of support and consideration," Smith said. "It is absolutely wonderful to have the support system that My Place provides. The fact that you have a sales and marketing team as well as experience from people who have been in this industry for so long to draw from is an amazing difference. I haven't met anyone at the brand who hasn't been a well of information and positive energy."

Terry Kline, My Place EVP of Franchise Development, said the brand is thrilled to welcome MPI aboard as My Place continues its aggressive campaign for US expansion.

"We are extremely proud to announce the construction of a new My Place hotel in Twin Falls, ID,"Kline said."As we continue with the rapid expansion of many new My Place locations across the country, we look forward to working with Spencer Smith, Todd Ames and MPI Investment Group LLC. Our guests in Twin Falls and other future Idaho locations can look with confidence to My Place Hotels to provide them with extraordinary service and accommodations!"

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room will feature a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly and will also include on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed Internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC is a Franchise company that focuses on providing a clean and comfortable facility, with modern amenities, and great customer service, all at an affordable price. My Place Hotels of America, LLC is based out of Aberdeen, SD, and offers franchisees a new construction brand, designed to ensure quality, consistency and the highest of standards for delivering marketplace value. For more information on becoming part of our growing franchisee family, please visit myplacehotels. com or contact Terry Kline at (605) 725-5685.

Contact

Heather Schmidt

EVP Sales & Marketing

Phone: 605-725-5261

