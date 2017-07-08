The Ritz-Carlton Hotels is one of the world's best known hotel groups, famous for offering the gold standard in hotel service. Owned by parent company Marriott, Ritz-Carlton has a reputation for excellence and over the next few years, the brand is set to expand its international reach by opening a total of 46 new projects worldwide, adding 9,906 new rooms to its portfolio. Spread over a wide range of markets, the Ritz-Carlton presence will surely elevate the standing of the locations in which they are built.

Following in the footsteps of many big brands of late, the hotel group is choosing to invest heavily in the ever-growing Asia Pacific market. This region continues to attract tourists and business travelers alike, and Ritz-Carlton is set to open 26 of the 46 planned projects in this region to give a total key-count of 5,884. North America is solid ground for the group, and 6 new hotels in their home market will add another 1,146 rooms to their existing number of guest suites. The Middle East and Africa will also benefit from 6 new projects each, with 1,175 and 1,323 new rooms to be provided for guests in each region respectively. Europe will see a modest addition of 2 new hotels on the continent, giving a total of 378 guest rooms.

2017 is set to be a busy year for the group, with 21 new hotels to open before next January. 9 hotels will open in 2018, and currently about half of the projected 46 openings are under construction, with a quarter in the planning stages, likely to open in either 2019 or 2020, when the group has planned to open a total of 16 new hotel over the course of these two years.

Let's take a look at some of the more interesting projects that are currently underway :

RITZ-CARLTON JIUZHAIGOU, China

Located at just a 20 minute drive from the Jiuzhaigou UNESCO world heritage site, the 87 all-villa resort is the latest design from the famous Jaya International Design, founded by the late Jaya Ibrahim. Jaya's approach to design searched for the beauty and serenity within each project, inspired by the local culture and geographical context; no two styles were ever the same, but always unmistakably Jaya. The Ritz-Carlton, Jiuzhaigou breathes the creativity, soul and character of both Jaya and his team continuing his path. The name Jiuzhaigou translates to 'Valley of the Nine Fortified Villages'; famed for its beautiful scenery accompanied by colorful waters and primeval forest, with a history dating back to 2000 years ago. The resort enjoys magnificent views of snowcapped mountains, grassplot and ancient Tibetan villages, providing guests with exceptional access to the villages; to experience authentic Tibetan culture.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Niseko Village, Japan

The resort will be located at the heart of the all-season Niseko Village, which is highly lauded as one of the world's best ski resorts.

With spectacular views of Mount Yotei or Ezo Fuji (named due to its resemblance to the iconic Mount Fuji), Niseko Village boasts some of the best ski slopes in the world and is famous for its dry champagne powder snow. During the summer a diverse range of outdoor recreation include golf, trekking and horse riding.

RITZ-CARLTON RAS AL KHAIMAH AL WADI DESERT, Marocco

This urban resort will be situated approximately 10 minutes from the city center by car, within the grounds of The Royal Golf of Dar Es Salam, designed by Robert Trent Jones over 40 years ago. The golf estate which comprises three courses, and is set within a 1,087-acre oak forest and will provide the backdrop to The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat, located near the 10th tee of the main course.The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat, features standard guest rooms, one-bedroom and two-bedroom villas, and like any other of its counterparts, the resort wishes to provide its most dignified guests an awe-inspiring experience.

