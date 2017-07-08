InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, announces the opening of the 102-room Candlewood Suites® Celaya hotel. Located in Celaya's eastern commercial area, the hotel is ideal for both business and leisure travellers to Guanajuato. This is IHG's second Candlewood Suites property in Mexico, joining the Candlewood Suites Queretaro-Juriquilla hotel which opened November 2016.

Gerardo Murray, Regional Vice President, Brands & Marketing, Mexico, Latin America and Caribbean, IHG said: "We are thrilled to open the second Candlewood Suites hotel in Mexico and bring the extended-stay experience to this important destination in Central Mexico. Celaya has recently seen tremendous growth in both business and leisure tourism so this new hotel is the perfect option for extended stay travelers visiting the city."

The Candlewood Suites Celaya hotel is located close proximity to several key landmarks such as Honda Mexico, Amistad Industrial Park, Galerias Celaya mall and Celaya University. Guests can enjoy spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully-equipped kitchens and executive desks. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, laundry facility, outdoor swimming pool, free parking and a Gazebo Grill area.

The hotel provides unique offerings for guests staying overnight or for weeks at a time including the Candlewood Cupboard®, a 24-hour in-hotel convenience store which sells products such as breakfast items, snacks, refreshments and easy to prepare meals, and the Lending Locker, where guests can borrow common household items to use during their stay.

Celaya is known as the Bajio region's Golden Gate because of its diverse economic activities including manufacturing, commerce and agriculture, and its geographical location that connects the cities of Querétaro, Guadalajara and Mexico City. Celaya is also famous throughout Mexico for its exquisite sweets including cajeta (sweetened caramel). Guests traveling to Celaya should visit several of the city's historical landmarks which include: the Jardin Principal de Celaya, the Cathedral, San Francisco Convent and Church, Pantheon, Mummy Museum and Regional History Museum and several others.

The Candlewood Suites Celaya hotel opened following a US$10 million investment by its owner OVQ Celaya, S.A. de C.V. The hotel, located at Av. Eje Nor-Oriente, Manzana 177 Col. Predio Rustico, Celaya is owned by OVQ Querétaro, S.A. de C.V. and managed by Diamond Lodging.

The Candlewood Suites brand is part of IHG's diverse family of brands in more than 100 countries and territories. The scale and diversity of the IHG family of brands means that its hotels can meet guests' needs whatever the occasion – whether an overnight getaway, a business trip, a family celebration or a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Candlewood Suites brand participates in IHG's loyalty program, IHG® Rewards Club. The industry's first and largest hotel rewards program is free, and guests can enroll atIHGRewardsClub.com, by downloading the IHG® app, by calling 1-888-211-9874 or by inquiring at the front desk of any of IHG's more than 5,200 hotels worldwide. Guests can also book an environmentally-friendly hotel stay at any of our IHG Green Engage enrolled hotels

