Spirides Arranges $7.5 million hotel construction loan for new Hilton in Florence, SC
Tru by Hilton is a new affordable brand that is intended to particularly appeal to younger travelers called millennials who are in their twenties and thirties. Tru properties have a modern design, public spaces in which to work and socialize, and advanced technology. Tru is Hilton's 13th brand and operates in the midscale hotel segment.
"It's no secret that hotel construction lending is not as prolific as it was a couple years ago, even though the demand has certainly not diminished. The sponsor of this project is a respected multi-unit and multi-brand owner and operator of successful hotels throughout the Carolinas. We know the lenders who are looking for new clients who fit this type of borrower profile to develop across the country new and very popular branded hotel concepts such as Tru by Hilton," said Harry Spirides, President of Spirides Hospitality Finance Company who led the debt placement team representing the borrower in this transaction.
Company President Harry Spirides is a former owner and operator of a 200 room, full service, beach resort hotel for over 20 years. He is a third-generation hotelier who has over 30 years of experience working in full service hotels. He rose up through the ranks of his family's hotel company from Restaurant Dishwasher to Chief Executive Officer. Today, Harry Spirides, through his company Spirides Hospitality Finance Company, finds it very rewarding to assist hotel owners with their financing needs, having "walked a thousand miles in their shoes."
