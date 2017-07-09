External Article

Restoration Hardware gets go-ahead for Meatpacking District hotel - crainsnewyork.com

Restoration Hardware can move forward with a concept hotel steps from its city flagship store. The California-based retailer's plan involves altering a landmarked Meatpacking District building. At a meeting Tuesday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission OK'd the redevelopment of 55 Gansevoort St. as a 14-room guesthouse. Crain's first reported on the hotel project in 2015. The commission had an issue with a proposed rooftop windscreen that would be visible to pedestrians. At one meeting Meenakshi Srinivasan, commission chair, called the glass screen circling a proposed roof deck and two pools "very jarring."