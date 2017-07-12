Nigella Lawson headlines for Oxford School of Hospitality Management at Oxford Literary Festival
Staff and students from Oxford School of Hospitality Management, including Brookes Restaurant have been busy and proud to be involved with the recent Oxford Literary Festival, including hosting a dinner with Nigella Lawson and Anna Del Conte on Sunday 26th March at the Ashmolean Museum, which was a real highlight!
Donald Sloan explained why Oxford Brookes makes a major contribution to the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival: "This is primarily about our students. Of course it is inspiring for them to meet and interact with leading players from the food world, but it also reflects our belief in delivering a holistic education. It's about providing them with extraordinary and memorable learning experiences that help develop their social and cultural capital". In addition to attending events at the festival, students host and assist VIP guests, work in the kitchen and front of house at various dinners and receptions, manage the logistics of individual sessions, and stage and participate in a fringe programme on campus.
Other contributors to the 2017 literary festival invited by the Oxford School of Hospitality Management included:
- Jeremiah Tower, often referred to as the 'father of Californian cuisine', who co-owned Chez Panisse in Berkeley, before opening Stars restaurant in San Francisco;
- Ken Hom, acclaimed chef and broadcaster, who recently published his memoir, My Stir Fried Life;
- Jessica Harris, the award-winning writer whose work focuses on the food of the African Diaspora;
- Fred Plotkin, author of the Italy for the Gourmet Travel and former Performance Manager of New York's Metropolitan Opera;
- Bee Wilson, journalist and author, whose latest book, First Bite, explores the formation of children's taste.
Spencer Brown, undergraduate student in the Oxford School of Hospitality Management commented on his experience: "What an incredible opportunity it has been to be part of the 2017 Oxford Literary Festival. I have been fortunate to work alongside some legendary figures, who I feel I can now call friends. It has been a vintage year for the festival and it's a week I will never forget."
