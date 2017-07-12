Staff and students from Oxford School of Hospitality Management, including Brookes Restaurant have been busy and proud to be involved with the recent Oxford Literary Festival, including hosting a dinner with Nigella Lawson and Anna Del Conte on Sunday 26th March at the Ashmolean Museum, which was a real highlight!

Students form the Oxford School of Hospitality Management enjoyed a week of interaction with stars from the food world at this year's FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival, which ran from 25th March to 2nd April.

For the ninth year, the Oxford School of Hospitality Management programmed a range of public events at this major international festival, all focused on food and culture. The headline session, Head of School Donald Sloan interviewing renowned food writers Nigella Lawson and Anna Del Conte, was attended by over 600 paying guests. The wide-ranging discussion, staged in the historic Sheldonian Theatre, focused on the power of childhood food memories, the art and influence of food writing, and the changing nature of British gastronomy. There followed a dinner in honour of Del Conte, hosted by Lawson, in the Rooftop Restaurant of Oxford's Ashmolean Museum. The Italian meal, designed, prepared and served jointly by a team from Benugo (Westbury Street Holdings) and Brookes Restaurant (Oxford School of Hospitality Management), was attended by over 60 guests including prominent chefs, journalists and broadcasters such as José Pizarro, Jeremy Lee, Prue Leith, Sabrina Ghayour and Diana Henry. The event was yet another point of connection between WSH and Oxford Brookes, further strengthening the relationship between the two organisations.

Donald Sloan explained why Oxford Brookes makes a major contribution to the FT Weekend Oxford Literary Festival: "This is primarily about our students. Of course it is inspiring for them to meet and interact with leading players from the food world, but it also reflects our belief in delivering a holistic education. It's about providing them with extraordinary and memorable learning experiences that help develop their social and cultural capital". In addition to attending events at the festival, students host and assist VIP guests, work in the kitchen and front of house at various dinners and receptions, manage the logistics of individual sessions, and stage and participate in a fringe programme on campus.

Other contributors to the 2017 literary festival invited by the Oxford School of Hospitality Management included:

Jeremiah Tower, often referred to as the 'father of Californian cuisine', who co-owned Chez Panisse in Berkeley, before opening Stars restaurant in San Francisco;

Ken Hom, acclaimed chef and broadcaster, who recently published his memoir, My Stir Fried Life;

Jessica Harris, the award-winning writer whose work focuses on the food of the African Diaspora;

Fred Plotkin, author of the Italy for the Gourmet Travel and former Performance Manager of New York's Metropolitan Opera;

Bee Wilson, journalist and author, whose latest book, First Bite, explores the formation of children's taste.

Spencer Brown, undergraduate student in the Oxford School of Hospitality Management commented on his experience: "What an incredible opportunity it has been to be part of the 2017 Oxford Literary Festival. I have been fortunate to work alongside some legendary figures, who I feel I can now call friends. It has been a vintage year for the festival and it's a week I will never forget."