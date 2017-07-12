sbe, the leading privately-held lifestyle hospitality company, yesterday revealed further details of the extraordinary design of Mondrian Doha at a press conference in Milan, Italy, hosted by the group's chief brand officer, Michele Caniato, in collaboration with Marcel Wanders and South West Architecture (SWA).

The preview of Mondrian Doha and its highly-anticipated design aptly took place during the world's biggest design fair, Salone del Mobile, happening in Milan this week from 4 - 9 April, 2017. Caniato spoke with renowned Dutch interior designer, Marcel Wanders, and Mr Wadah Azrak, president of Qatar's most prominent architectural firm, SWA, to delve deeper into the creative process and intricate details that make up what will be a landmark property in Doha.

The lavish 270-room Mondrian Doha hotel is set to be an exceptional lifestyle offering for the destination when it opens at the end of quarter two, 2017 and becomes sbe's first hotel in the Middle East as well as Marcel Wanders' first hotel for the region. Yesterday, further information on the hotel's entertainment offering was announced for the first time, including details of the hotel's eight restaurants and bars, dedicated nightclub zone, expansive ballroom and rooftop pool and bar, complete with stained glass dome.

Michele Caniato, chief brand officer, sbe said: "What better place for us to reveal the exciting details of our forthcoming Mondrian Doha hotel than at the most prestigious design show known across the globe. It is an honour to be here today, introducing you to our magical hotel and celebrating our close partnership with Marcel Wanders and Mr Azrak of SWA."

Mr Wadah Azrak, president, South West Architecture, commented: "This has been a significant project for SWA, and we are delighted to showcase our first hotel in Qatar. The building was conceived as a falcon, an important national symbol for Qatar, that sits atop its nest. We hope to see you soon in Doha and show you this incredible property."

Marcel Wanders commented: "For the design of Mondrian Doha and everything we do, locale is super important. To create the hotel, we studied the city, we studied the people. We don't create interiors, we create destinations and Mondrian Doha is a destination in itself that needs to be discovered. We invite people to join us on the journey through to the hotel, it is a journey that has no end. Stepping into Mondrian Doha begins the first chapter of a wonderful story that unfolds and presents surprises around every turn."

As the conference revealed, found on the 26th and 27th floor of Mondrian Doha is a truly remarkable space. The rooftop pool and bar, Rise, is a city of its own, created with black and white bricks and offering an abundance of natural light which shines through the stained glass dome to create rays of coloured light. Modern technology has allowed the pattern of a peony tiffany lamp to be printed on the skylight glass, making it the largest tiffany lamp in the world. Under the colourful sky of the glass dome is the black and white city below; the pool area, which houses luxury wooden and crystal lamps, white leather seating and wooden sunbeds.

The magnificent ballroom was also revealed at the conference. The largest in the region, the ballroom is an elegant, transformable space that can be adapted to suit every occasion, from lavish weddings and award ceremonies to larger functions and presentations. Brides can enjoy the most glamourous of entrances with the use of an incredible 24 carat gold sculpted caged elevator which links the secret bridal suite directly to the ballroom.

A fantasy-like environment, true to the Marcel Wanders design and the Mondrian ethos, is waiting to be explored by guests. Each day at Mondrian Doha will offer a new discovery and create a new memory – with enlightening scenes from the iconic lobby arrival through to the mesmerising stained glass dome skylight on the 27th floor.

For further information, visit www.mondriandoha.com