Castle Resorts & Hotels Launches New Website Allowing Travelers To Book By Individual Unit Or Category
The new site boasts a state-of-the-art booking engine that is fully integrated with a new technology platform, enabling guests to book by individual unit as well as by category. Guests can now view individual units, read reviews and reserve the exact one they want.
The website also has direct connectivity with vacation rental sites such as Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO. Other advanced features include owner and guest portals, where owners can view the availability of their units and guests can monitor upcoming reservations. The site is fully responsive and optimized for desktop, tablets and mobile devices.
"Our website and technology distribution platform allows us to compete directly with vacation rental companies while continuing to sell and market our resort condominium inventory through existing volume distribution channels," added Mattson.
The website has already received national recognition, earning the prestigious Gold Medal for Digital Marketing – Hotel/Chain in this year's Adrian Awards, presented by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International. The Adrian Awards recognize excellence in hospitality sales and marketing. Out of 1,200 entries, Castle Resorts & Hotels was only one of 30 companies to receive a Gold Award.
About Castle Resorts & Hotels
Castle Resorts & Hotels was founded in 1988 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Castle Group, Inc. Headquartered in Honolulu, Castle manages a broad portfolio of guest accommodations including value/economy hotels, full-service hotels, spacious all-suite condominium resorts, luxury villas and vacation rentals in the Hawaiian Islands on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Kauai and Hawaii, and in New Zealand on the North Shore of Auckland. For reservations or more information, visit www.castleresorts.com or call (800) 367-5004.