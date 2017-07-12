HONOLULU – Castle Resorts & Hotels, one of Hawaii's largest hotel and resort management companies, has launched a new website, featuring an upgraded design, innovative booking engine, and enhanced portals for owners and guests. One of the site's most unique features is the ability to book rooms by individual unit or by category.

"We're excited to announce the launch of our new website," said president and COO Alan Mattson. "Our website is the result of extensive research conducted on the evolution of the travel and hospitality industries, and we're confident the end product addresses the needs of today's traveler."

The new site boasts a state-of-the-art booking engine that is fully integrated with a new technology platform, enabling guests to book by individual unit as well as by category. Guests can now view individual units, read reviews and reserve the exact one they want.

The website also has direct connectivity with vacation rental sites such as Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO. Other advanced features include owner and guest portals, where owners can view the availability of their units and guests can monitor upcoming reservations. The site is fully responsive and optimized for desktop, tablets and mobile devices.

"Our website and technology distribution platform allows us to compete directly with vacation rental companies while continuing to sell and market our resort condominium inventory through existing volume distribution channels," added Mattson.

The website has already received national recognition, earning the prestigious Gold Medal for Digital Marketing – Hotel/Chain in this year's Adrian Awards, presented by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International. The Adrian Awards recognize excellence in hospitality sales and marketing. Out of 1,200 entries, Castle Resorts & Hotels was only one of 30 companies to receive a Gold Award.