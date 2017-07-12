Visit Magnuson Hotels at the 2017 AAHOA Convention
- Melissa Magnuson, Chairman
- Thomas Magnuson, CEO
- Jason Beasley, CFO/COO
- KC Cook, VP of Brand and Development
Check out the new 8000 Hotel Louvre + Jin Jiang + Magnuson Global Hotel Alliance!
To offer travelers more and gain global market share, a powerful new hotel version of an airlines marketing alliance just went live as a collaboration between three leading international hotel companies.
Magnuson Hotels, the world's largest independent hotel group, Louvre Hotels Group, one of Europe's largest operators and Jin Jiang Hotels, China's largest hotel company have teamed up to offer travelers hotel rooms across 50 countries via one easy connection, www.magnusonhotels.com.
With 8000 hotels and 800,000 rooms, the new global hotel alliance now ranks as the second largest worldwide hotel group behind the recent Marriott/Starwood merger's 1 Million rooms.
Hotels participating in the alliance include franchisees of Louvre Hotels Group, affiliates of Magnuson Hotels, and company owned Jin Jiang Hotels. The alliance seeks to benefit its member hotels with scale and sharing of respective markets.
Hotels affiliated with Magnuson and Louvre Hotels will gain access to Jin Jiang Hotels' 100 Million member rewards club.
About Magnuson Hotels
Headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA, Magnuson Hotels is a top 10 global chain and markets over 1000 hotels across six countries and three continents.
Founded in 2003, Magnuson has become the fastest growing hotel brand in history, adding more new hotels in the last 10 years than 8 of the top 10 chains combined.
For more information, please contact: info@magnusonhotels.com.