If you are planning on going to San Antonio for the AAHOA Convention on April 11th, be sure to stop by booth #420 to visit the Magnuson team, including:

Melissa Magnuson, Chairman

Thomas Magnuson, CEO

Jason Beasley, CFO/COO

KC Cook, VP of Brand and Development

Check out the new 8000 Hotel Louvre + Jin Jiang + Magnuson Global Hotel Alliance!

To offer travelers more and gain global market share, a powerful new hotel version of an airlines marketing alliance just went live as a collaboration between three leading international hotel companies.

Magnuson Hotels, the world's largest independent hotel group, Louvre Hotels Group, one of Europe's largest operators and Jin Jiang Hotels, China's largest hotel company have teamed up to offer travelers hotel rooms across 50 countries via one easy connection, www.magnusonhotels.com.

With 8000 hotels and 800,000 rooms, the new global hotel alliance now ranks as the second largest worldwide hotel group behind the recent Marriott/Starwood merger's 1 Million rooms.

Hotels participating in the alliance include franchisees of Louvre Hotels Group, affiliates of Magnuson Hotels, and company owned Jin Jiang Hotels. The alliance seeks to benefit its member hotels with scale and sharing of respective markets.

Hotels affiliated with Magnuson and Louvre Hotels will gain access to Jin Jiang Hotels' 100 Million member rewards club.

