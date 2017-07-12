Central Hotels has signed an agreement with Dynamic Hospitality to operate and manage food and beverage outlets at its upcoming properties in Palm Jumeirah and Business Bay. Making the announcement, Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, said, "We are delighted to appoint Dynamic Hospitality, represented by Mr Saleh Al Aroud, who is the Chairman of the company, to manage the F&B outlets at our 1st property in Palm Jumeirah and the 1st property in Business Bay. Dubai offers one of the most vibrant and rapidly evolving dining sector. We are confident Dynamic Hospitality, with its distinctive quality and innovative concepts, will prove to be instrumental in developing and positioning our hotels as dining destinations in this extremely competitive environment."

Dynamic Hospitality is the food and beverage arm of Al Aroud investment and aims to bring leading multinational brands into the UAE and other parts of the Middle East region to capitalize on the market opportunities. Mr Saleh Al Aroud, said, "We are passionately committed to serve superior products and are very excited to offer our services to Central Hotels at two of its spectacular hotels in iconic locations such as The Palm and Business Bay. Our objective is to offer compelling concepts and outstanding service catering to both local tastes and international standards.

As part of the agreement with Central Hotel, Dynamic Hospitality will look after the F&B operations at the 284-keys Bay Central Hotel located at The Burj Khalifa district as well as the 208-keys Central Hotel in The Palm. Both properties are in the 4-stars category and are scheduled to open in 2017.

Mr Ammar Kanaan, General Manager of Central Hotels, stressed, "Our aim with Central Hotels has been to provide local know-how with modern comforts, creating value for our guests and associates. Though we have just begun our foray into hospitality we have seen a terrific response from both our guests as well as developers. Hence, we deem it necessary to provide the very best in terms of product, quality, and service to our customers."

Visit Central Hotels stand# HC1212 at Arabian Travel Market in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre from 24 – 27 April, 2017.

