In a world where online reputation can make or break a hotel business, meeting or preferably exceeding guests' expectations is essential. Hoteliers cannot afford to lose track of consumer needs and wants, or to suffer adverse TripAdvisor rankings.

Increasingly, hotel and leisure operators are turning to advanced analytics solutions for clues about how to keep their customers happy. With relative simplicity, it's possible to access and mine a broad scope of data to put valuable insight at the heart of customer relations, interior design, product and service development and marketing strategy.

The era of the smart hotel has arrived. And return on investment is already being seen in a variety of ways – in online reputation, customer loyalty, repeat custom, upselling and increased brand awareness. With scepticism giving way to excitement, there is a buzz within the industry about the potential of data to drive growth.

At Purple, we have seen our hotel clients achieve great success through harnessing, analysing and acting upon data. The Eldan Hotel in Jerusalem is a great example. Specialists in IT, communications and AV solutions for the hospitality industry, Bootnet, overlaid our solution onto Ruckus hardware to provide the five-story boutique property with fast, free guest WiFi in January 2017.

Guests can now access WiFi in the hotel's public spaces and all 76 rooms via a branded splash page, logging in through a form or their social media profile. The hotel has been able to collect user data, including information like age, gender, hometown, interests and email address. This is invaluable in helping them to build an effective marketing strategy, facilitating targeted communications such as emails.

This is particularly important when hotels have an international customer base, as The Eldan Hotel has discovered. Its visitors in one month came from Israel, Argentina, Vietnam, America and the UK. By having this information, they have been able to develop tailored messaging to suit different audiences and languages.

In the first month following the installation, The Eldan Hotel had almost 1000 people logging in, with the number of users increasing by up to 50% week on week. It has discovered that, on average, its guests access the WiFi for over 5 hours a day,

Our new TripAdvisor connector, which went live in February 2017 at The Eldan, has also been a huge benefit to the hotelier. This feature provides automated engagement with customers during and after their stay, encouraging them to leave reviews. In this instance, reviews increased sharply by 218% in the first month.

Another example of a hotel business maximising its use of data is our client SunSol Hotels. Vadel Oil Company, specialists in security services and IT networks, installed our WiFi solution in SunSol's properties on Margarita Island in the Caribbean, on Coche Island in Venezuela, and in Orlando, Florida. This was the first phase of an ongoing project, which will be gradually rolled-out to the whole SunSol estate.

Previously, SunSol Hotels had no WiFi and its client database was very limited. They needed a quality WiFi connection to respond to increasing demand from guests, along with the ability to capture detailed customer data to export into a brand-new database. It can now use this data to help improve its visitor experience, and promote amenities, entertainment and restaurant offers to its guests.

The hotel chain is taking advantage of the TripAdvisor Connector and there have been excellent results from using this in a short space of time. Just two weeks after installing the connector, the SunSol Isla Caribe hotel received 500% more TripAdvisor reviews than it would have previously expected in a month.

It gives me great pleasure to see how real-time data and analytics is bringing clear business benefits to hotels, helping them to differentiate their products and services in a competitive playing field. Transforming hotels from regular bricks and mortar into intelligent, data-led spaces is a smart way to ensure their relevance and resilience.

