ATLANTA – Revitalizing a central downtown locale, Peachtree Hotel Group and AC Hotels by Marriott® announce AC Hotel® Atlanta Downtown, a new way to hotel, slated to debut at 101 Andrew Young International Boulevard in May 2017.

This announcement comes during the final months of Peachtree Hotel Group and AC Hotels' yearlong transformation of the 260-room Holiday Inn Atlanta Downtown Centennial Park formerly located at the address. A significant investment in the surrounding community, the unveiling of AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown will further contribute to downtown's rapid growth and revival as one of the city's most vibrant destinations.

AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown is now accepting reservations for dates starting on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Boasting 255 rooms, the hotel is designed for today's business travelers, vacation-goers and locals searching for a European-inspired experience in the heart of the energetic downtown neighborhood. AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown is also located within walking proximity to some of the city's most celebrated destinations, including the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Phillips Arena and the College Football Hall of Fame, in addition to a host of restaurants, nightlife options, tourist destinations and office buildings.

"The downtown Atlanta area has seen a resurgence and significant growth in the last several years, and the opening of the new AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown is representative of the area's thriving economy," said Mitul Patel, chief operating officer at Peachtree Hotel Group. "AC Hotels by Marriott celebrates the beauty of classic modern design with a European soul and Spanish roots, which is something we thought would complement and further enhance the energetic atmosphere in the flourishing downtown area."

Founded in 1998 as a vision of Spanish hotelier Antonio Catalan, AC Hotels by Marriott® maintains a focus on sophisticated European style with a distinctly modern feel. Built with style to fit the needs of today's entrepreneurial spirits who have an appreciation for design, AC Hotel Atlanta Downtown features guest rooms with hardwood floors, open floor plans and spacious, thoughtfully designed bathrooms to make each guest feel at home.

To add to the multitude of in-room amenities, guests will also be able to take advantage of a variety of communal spaces built for work, play and everything in between. Upon opening, the hotel will debut a 24-hour health and fitness studio, an activated outdoor patio and swimming pool and an enclosed Zen garden with greenery walls for guests who wish to experience a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. A media salon on the lobby level will offer a communal startup space for sharing ideas and practicing prior to meetings – and will feature a 55-inch flat screen television with advanced technical mirroring capabilities for devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

"Modern travelers are seeking an experiential hotel stay with spaces that are both engaging and personal, and providing a variety of active, social venues that can transform according to guests' needs has always been top of mind," said Patel. "We believe the gorgeous green space in the Zen garden, in particular, will be very popular with guests throughout the year."

Exclusive food and beverage offerings are another highlight of the new hotel, which feature two unique dining spaces. Guests will be invited to jump-start each morning in the dynamic AC Kitchen, where they can take their pick of fresh pastries including AC's signature croissants, cured meats and a wide variety of European-inspired hot breakfast items to enjoy in the hotel or on-the-go. The hotel's Spanish roots further shine through in the AC Lounge, a communal gathering space by day and social hub by night. Each evening, guests will enjoy artisanal cocktails – including AC Hotel's signature Gin & Tonic inspired by Spain's appreciation for the classic libation – as well as an interesting selection of tapas and a variety of snacks.