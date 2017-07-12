ADB to Showcase Hospitality’s Best iTV Solutions, including Streamcasting, at AAHOA Convention
"We are eager to demonstrate our new iTV platform, vuTyme, to one of the fastest-growing hospitality organizations in the U.S.," said Chris Dinallo, ADB CTO of Business TV. "vuTyme delivers the services that hoteliers want and guests demand. In addition to standard TV services, vuTyme provides a Searchable Interactive Program Guide, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward Live TV, and other guest-friendly features, including 200+ HD channels."
Streaming Video Via vuCaster
Of special interest to attendees will be ADB's vuCaster product that streams or "casts" programming from YouTube, Netflix, Pandora and other premium content providers onto the bigger in-room screen to deliver a frictionless customer experience without the guest having to provide their account login credentials. Powered by Google Cast™, vuCaster streams over-the-top content from smartphones, tablets, portable computers and other mobile devices to the TV, giving guests the services and the experiences some of them may be already familiar with at home. When content is being viewed on the TV, it frees up guests' mobile devices for other interactive hotel activities.
Contact
Barb Worcester
Send Email
About ADB Business TV
ADB's Business TV solutions are built on 20 years of continuous development and innovation, delivering advanced TV solutions for businesses across cable, satellite, IPTV and now over-the-top (OTT) services. We provide solutions that meet today"s complex hospitality TV demands, marrying global TV, interactive media, and IP connectivity to enable a better in-room customer experience.
ADB's hospitality solution is one of the top five most deployed hospitality interactive TV solutions globally and the second most deployed platform in the US. Our technologies power TV content and services delivery in over 250,000 US guestrooms, across the industry"s leading brands.
ADB is Connecting Lives and Connecting Worlds with innovative software solutions and managed services for business TV, personal TV, broadband and the Internet of Things (IoT). We understand how multimedia convergence is changing consumer consumption and driving demand for powerful, flexible and cost-effective connectivity and services.
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with offices throughout Europe, Asia and North America, ADB has deployed more than 100 million devices worldwide. We have a passionate and dedicated team of about 600 people, including a 350-strong engineering team.