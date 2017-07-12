Denver, Colo. – This week ADB will showcase hospitality's best in In-Room Entertainment/interactive TV services at the 2017 AAHOA Convention and Tradeshow, to be held April 11 to 14 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. ADB will feature its vuTyme iTV platform consisting of live TV, Video on Demand, Pay-per-view, concierge, local channel, digital signage and targeted advertisement services in the Spectrum Booth #1107.

Denver, Colo. – This week ADB will showcase hospitality's best in In-Room Entertainment/interactive TV services at the 2017 AAHOA Convention and Tradeshow, to be held April 11 to 14 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. ADB will feature its vuTyme iTV platform consisting of live TV, Video on Demand, Pay-per-view, concierge, local channel, digital signage and targeted advertisement services in the Spectrum Booth #1107.

"We are eager to demonstrate our new iTV platform, vuTyme, to one of the fastest-growing hospitality organizations in the U.S.," said Chris Dinallo, ADB CTO of Business TV. "vuTyme delivers the services that hoteliers want and guests demand. In addition to standard TV services, vuTyme provides a Searchable Interactive Program Guide, direct-to-guest messaging through the TV, local attractions map with QR Code, Pause/Rewind/Fast-Forward Live TV, and other guest-friendly features, including 200+ HD channels."

Streaming Video Via vuCaster

Of special interest to attendees will be ADB's vuCaster product that streams or "casts" programming from YouTube, Netflix, Pandora and other premium content providers onto the bigger in-room screen to deliver a frictionless customer experience without the guest having to provide their account login credentials. Powered by Google Cast™, vuCaster streams over-the-top content from smartphones, tablets, portable computers and other mobile devices to the TV, giving guests the services and the experiences some of them may be already familiar with at home. When content is being viewed on the TV, it frees up guests' mobile devices for other interactive hotel activities.

