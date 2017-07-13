External Article

Record Number Of Foreign Tourists Thanks To Brazilian Olympics

tourism-review.com

South American visitors accounted for the largest share of foreign tourists who visited Brazil in 2016. This conclusion was presented by the Statistical Yearbook of the Ministry of Tourism. According to the survey, 6.6 million visitors came to Brazil from abroad in 2016, which is a historical record, representing a growth of 4.3% compared to 2015. Out of them, 3.7 million flew from the neighbouring countries. The spotlight goes to Argentina, the source market for 2.3 million visitors, a growth of 10% compared to 2015.

In 2016, Brazil hosted the Olympic and Paralympic games, which was the main reason for the record data. As to the source markets of visitors, the South American continent accounted for 56.7% of them, followed by Europe (24.4% of visitors), and North America (11.2% of visitors).